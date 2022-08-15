Where to find ‘Lina’s hiding at Fennie’s’ in Tower of Fantasy

As part of one of the many sidequests in Tower of Fantasy, “Find the stolen lollipops” has you going across the map trying to find various items and NPCs.

Unlike other missions where the game handholds you to the next objective, this one gives you a brief sentence of data and leaves you to figure out the rest. It’s not ideal, but for those who haven’t been rushing through the game, the word “Fennie’s” is instantly recognizable, even if the NPC Lina isn’t.

For those who haven’t been paying attention to the world, here is exactly where you need to go to find your destination.

Find the stolen lollipops: Lina’s location at Fennie’s

Screengrab via Perfect World

Fennie’s is the bar area that you have probably passed hundreds of times. It is in the middle of the starting area and would have been a part of many of the missions you had done at the time.

It is just a few steps away from where the sidequest takes place you will doing and you will find Lina at the front of the bar in plain sight.