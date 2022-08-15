If you love a leveling grind, Tower of Fantasy is the game for you. The MMORPG features plenty of exploration and combat activities to help players achieve higher and higher levels in the game, in addition to featuring weapons to upgrade and even more progression systems.
While a combination of all these leveling systems will lead to you getting stronger and stronger as the game goes on, your character level still needs to hit certain thresholds as you play to unlock certain aspects of the game. You’ll also run into times where it feels like your level progression simply stops, not allowing you to progress further despite the fact that you’re still playing and completing different objectives.
Some players might even think that they’ve already hit a level cap in Tower of Fantasy after only a few days of playing. Fear not: you most likely haven’t hit the true level cap yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the level cap system in Tower of Fantasy.
Tower of Fantasy level cap and timegates, explained
There’s currently an absolute maximum level cap at level 70 that Tower of Fantasy players can achieve. That’s probably not the first level cap you’ll run into, however.
In addition to the max level cap, Tower of Fantasy uses a timegate system to prevent players from leveling up all at once, presumably to keep players coming back to the game every day. These timegates set a series of level caps that players can’t progress past if they’ve already hit their cap for the day or set of days. These caps reset according to what level cap you’ve reached, and as you progress higher and higher in level, you’ll need to invest more and more time to reach the maximum level cap.
Here are all the timegate level caps that players can hit.
|Day
|Timegate Level Cap
|One
|Level 18
|Two
|Level 24
|Three
|Level 27
|Four
|Level 30
|Five
|Level 32
|Six
|Level 34
|Seven
|Level 36
|Eight
|Level 38
|Nine
|Level 40
|11
|Level 42
|13
|Level 44
|15
|Level 46
|17
|Level 47
|19
|Level 48
|21
|Level 49
|23
|Level 50
|25
|Level 51
|27
|Level 52
|29
|Level 53
|31
|Level 54
|34
|Level 55
|37
|Level 56
|40
|Level 57
|43
|Level 58
|46
|Level 59
|49
|Level 60
|52
|Level 61
|56
|Level 62
|60
|Level 63
|64
|Level 64
|68
|Level 65
|72
|Level 66
|76
|Level 67
|80
|Level 68
|84
|Level 69
|88
|Level 70
Players can achieve the maximum level cap quickest if they play the game every day over the course of about three months. Additionally, while players start off being able to level up several times a day, they’ll soon find that the game requires multiple days of play to unlock the next level of progression.