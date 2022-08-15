What is the level cap in Tower of Fantasy?

Clear your schedules for some heavy leveling.

Image via Hotta Studio

If you love a leveling grind, Tower of Fantasy is the game for you. The MMORPG features plenty of exploration and combat activities to help players achieve higher and higher levels in the game, in addition to featuring weapons to upgrade and even more progression systems.

While a combination of all these leveling systems will lead to you getting stronger and stronger as the game goes on, your character level still needs to hit certain thresholds as you play to unlock certain aspects of the game. You’ll also run into times where it feels like your level progression simply stops, not allowing you to progress further despite the fact that you’re still playing and completing different objectives.

Some players might even think that they’ve already hit a level cap in Tower of Fantasy after only a few days of playing. Fear not: you most likely haven’t hit the true level cap yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the level cap system in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy level cap and timegates, explained

There’s currently an absolute maximum level cap at level 70 that Tower of Fantasy players can achieve. That’s probably not the first level cap you’ll run into, however.

In addition to the max level cap, Tower of Fantasy uses a timegate system to prevent players from leveling up all at once, presumably to keep players coming back to the game every day. These timegates set a series of level caps that players can’t progress past if they’ve already hit their cap for the day or set of days. These caps reset according to what level cap you’ve reached, and as you progress higher and higher in level, you’ll need to invest more and more time to reach the maximum level cap.

Here are all the timegate level caps that players can hit.

DayTimegate Level Cap
OneLevel 18
TwoLevel 24
ThreeLevel 27
FourLevel 30
FiveLevel 32
SixLevel 34
SevenLevel 36
EightLevel 38
NineLevel 40
11Level 42
13Level 44
15Level 46
17Level 47
19Level 48
21Level 49
23Level 50
25Level 51
27Level 52
29Level 53
31Level 54
34Level 55
37Level 56
40Level 57
43Level 58
46Level 59
49Level 60
52Level 61
56Level 62
60Level 63
64Level 64
68Level 65
72Level 66
76Level 67
80Level 68
84Level 69
88Level 70

Players can achieve the maximum level cap quickest if they play the game every day over the course of about three months. Additionally, while players start off being able to level up several times a day, they’ll soon find that the game requires multiple days of play to unlock the next level of progression.