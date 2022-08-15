If you love a leveling grind, Tower of Fantasy is the game for you. The MMORPG features plenty of exploration and combat activities to help players achieve higher and higher levels in the game, in addition to featuring weapons to upgrade and even more progression systems.

While a combination of all these leveling systems will lead to you getting stronger and stronger as the game goes on, your character level still needs to hit certain thresholds as you play to unlock certain aspects of the game. You’ll also run into times where it feels like your level progression simply stops, not allowing you to progress further despite the fact that you’re still playing and completing different objectives.

Some players might even think that they’ve already hit a level cap in Tower of Fantasy after only a few days of playing. Fear not: you most likely haven’t hit the true level cap yet. Here’s everything you need to know about the level cap system in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy level cap and timegates, explained

There’s currently an absolute maximum level cap at level 70 that Tower of Fantasy players can achieve. That’s probably not the first level cap you’ll run into, however.

In addition to the max level cap, Tower of Fantasy uses a timegate system to prevent players from leveling up all at once, presumably to keep players coming back to the game every day. These timegates set a series of level caps that players can’t progress past if they’ve already hit their cap for the day or set of days. These caps reset according to what level cap you’ve reached, and as you progress higher and higher in level, you’ll need to invest more and more time to reach the maximum level cap.

Here are all the timegate level caps that players can hit.

Day Timegate Level Cap One Level 18 Two Level 24 Three Level 27 Four Level 30 Five Level 32 Six Level 34 Seven Level 36 Eight Level 38 Nine Level 40 11 Level 42 13 Level 44 15 Level 46 17 Level 47 19 Level 48 21 Level 49 23 Level 50 25 Level 51 27 Level 52 29 Level 53 31 Level 54 34 Level 55 37 Level 56 40 Level 57 43 Level 58 46 Level 59 49 Level 60 52 Level 61 56 Level 62 60 Level 63 64 Level 64 68 Level 65 72 Level 66 76 Level 67 80 Level 68 84 Level 69 88 Level 70

Players can achieve the maximum level cap quickest if they play the game every day over the course of about three months. Additionally, while players start off being able to level up several times a day, they’ll soon find that the game requires multiple days of play to unlock the next level of progression.