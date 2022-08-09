Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops coming in partnership with Sneaky, Sodapoppin, and other streamers

The hype behind Tower of Fantasy is growing.

The anime MMORPG’s official Twitter account recently announced it has partnered with some well-known streamers to implement Twitch Drops in upcoming partnered streams, including Sodapoppin, former League of Legends pro Sneaky, and Fulsie.

We have so much content for you to enjoy! #ToFantasyWorld starts today!💥



1. Tweet a #snapshotof you in ToF for a chance to win prizes!🤳

2. Watch amazing YouTubers share the #TowerofFantasy hype!🥳

3. Watch ToF stream content on Twitch for great rewards!💰



See details below ↓ pic.twitter.com/b3QrAZ5sXC — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 9, 2022

According to the announcement, a campaign called #ToFantasyWorld has started today. This includes a chance to win prizes and rewards by sharing screenshots of your character in Tower of Fantasy, as well as watching partnered Tower of Fantasy streams on Twitch. The prizes include a $50 pizza voucher and a Tower of Fantasy mousepad.

Character pre-set is available! #createanimyself now and get ready for Planet Aida!



Post a snapshot of your custom character with #createanimyself for a chance to win a ToF MousePad!



We will draw 20 players! Join now!

See the rules here: https://t.co/tvzbnsO4TP — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 9, 2022

The announcement also came with some big news about the game itself: character pre-set is now available. Players are encouraged to take a screenshot of their custom character. Twenty lucky players will be chosen to win the mousepad.

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world RPG with a unique anime style that combines open-world and sci-fi gaming elements together. It’s set in a dystopian future on a planet known as Aida, controlled by Omnium, a precious resource that’s responsible for transforming animals into monsters.

#createanimyself@ToF_EN_Official

Rate my character.or tell me what i can improve?

Btw so excited to the release 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/voOn9wU5Sp — kenjiromendoza (@kenjiromendoza3) August 9, 2022

One of the main draws of Tower of Fantasy is the extensive customization. Players can choose their character’s appearance completely, from their face and hair to clothing. They can be changed throughout your journey, making the customization even more exciting.

#createanimyself

sooo excited to finally playing this game🤧🤌 pic.twitter.com/N2AxIa8nPv — GiaBao Le (@banhbao240) August 9, 2022

Unlike other MMORPGs, you aren’t stuck playing as a certain class. Characters can choose from a range of weapons that all have their own strengths and weaknesses. Three weapons can be equipped at a time, allowing for versatility as players take on a variety of challenges and boss fights around Aida.

Tower of Fantasy is coming out on Aug. 11, and many players are already sharing their characters. For more information on how to play, check out the official Tower of Fantasy website.