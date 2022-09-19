In most gacha games, food recipes could be used to create several dishes that can give benefits to the players’ characters. These benefits could come in the form of added stats, especially for their HP. And in Hotta Studio’s Tower of Fantasy, food recipes are rampant and vital in a player’s progress in the game.

Two of those food recipes players can use in Tower of Fantasy are for some apple-based foods, namely Apple Cake and Apple Juice. These were added through the game’s latest time-limited event called the Aida Café, and players may be able to use these apple-based recipes to create those desserts which could eventually grant some rewards, such as in-game resources.

Just take note that some ingredients to create those recipes can only be found within the duration of the Aida Café event. But here’s how to make Apple Cake and Apple Juice in Tower of Fantasy.

How to make Apple Cake and Apple Juice in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy Apple Cake recipe

Aside from the Apple which is the core ingredient of the Apple Cake recipe, players would need the following to create the dessert:

Apple x1– (time-limited ingredient) Can be found by gathering fallen fruit within the duration of the Aida Café event. Most of the Apples are located in the western part of the Omnium Tower of Astra.

Grapes – (time-limited ingredient) During the Aida Café event, you need to kill first the Ravagers located in Raincaller Island. Once done, you will be rewarded with Grapes.

Brown Rice – You can find Brown Rice in Navia, particularly in the grass fields.

Poultry Egg – Look for bird nests in the map, especially in the high parts such as buildings, posts, and mountains.

Characters that like Apple Cake in Tower of Fantasy

Here are the characters who list Apple Cake in their favorite dishes:

Claudia

Ene

King

Zero

Tower of Fantasy Apple Juice recipe

Players should look for the following ingredients to create Apple Juice in Tower of Fantasy:

Apple x 1 – (time-limited ingredient) As mentioned, you can find and get Apples by gathering fallen fruit within the duration of the Aida Café event in the western part of the Omnium Tower of Astra.

Sugar Cube x1 – (time-limited ingredient) By defeating the Heirs of Aida near The Lumina (Banges) within the duration of the Aida Café event, you will be able to get a Sugar Cube.

Carbonated Water x1 – You can purchase one Carbonated Water from either the food vendors of Astra or Banges.

Characters that like Apple Juice in Tower of Fantasy

Here are the characters who list Apple in their favorite dishes in Tower of Fantasy:

Cocoritter

Echo

Aida Café event requirements

The only requirement players need to have first to be able to participate in the time-limited Aida Café event is for their Wanderer level. Those who have at least a Wanderer level of 17 could be eligible to join the event when it lasts.