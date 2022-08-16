Having trouble "looking for clues" to get into the secret Banges Hyena Base? We've got you covered.

Tower of Fantasy is an extensive open-world MMO that’s taking over the gaming world. There is so much for players to do and interact with in the world of Aida, including progressing a main story, side quests, and even raiding dungeons in search of precious high-tier loot. All of this leads to the player’s character progression in hopes of becoming the strongest Wanderer around.

With how large the world of Aida is, and all that there is to do, it can be difficult to properly progress and complete specific missions since there isn’t a clear-cut way to solve the various puzzles or talk with specific NPCs. One quest troubling players, in particular, is the Hyena’s Banges Base quest. There is a specific step where players must “look for clues to get inside Hyena’s Base” that is stumping many.

Here, we’ll go over where to go and how to complete this step to progress the Hyena’s Banges Base quest.

Image via Perfect World Games

Looking for clues to get inside Hyena’s Base

Once players have progressed into the Banges region of Aesperia, they’ll have the ability to start the Hyena’s Banges Base quest. As players continue on in this quest, they’ll reach a point where they must “look for clues to get inside Hyena’s Base.” Here’s how to complete that step.

Image via Perfect World Games

Return to Banges

Players who’ve reached this point in the Hyena’s Banges Base quest have to return to Banges to progress. Once there, speak with Lozwall, a Port Guard robot found at the Banges Dock.

Upon speaking with the robot, he’ll talk about how they’ve captured a Hyena who continues to repeat the same phrase over and over: “Be a free Hyena! For the free Hyena!” The suspicion is that this is some secret code they use, and it’s up to the player to investigate.

Image via Perfect World Games

Enter the Hyena’s Banges Base

Once players have the secret code to enter the base, they should return to the secret base and speak with the Hyena Guard that gave them the quest from the get-go.

There will be a third speaking option in the chat “To be the most liberal Hyena!” to use in the conversation. This will allow the player to enter the secret Banges Hyena Base.