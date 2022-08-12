How to get Type 1 Chips in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has officially launched and a massive influx of new players are looking to explore the open world of Aida in this new action role-playing game. Throughout this new world, players will progress story missions, delve into dungeons and raids, and level up their character to the nines and become the best Wanderer around.

With everything to explore and use within the world, and especially the starting areas, some of the materials used in the early game can be difficult to find. These Tower of Fantasy items are incredibly useful and can unlock even more upgrades for all Wanderers alike.

One of these items, in particular, is the Type 1 Chip. Here, we’ll go over what this chip is used for and how to easily come across around the world of Aida.

What are Type 1 Chips

The Type 1 Chip in Tower of Fantasy is an item used to open Chest 1 objects all around the world of Ida. This item is referred to as a ‘password’ item. Upon its use, players will be rewarded with various items used to increase their character’s performance in the game. When interacting with a Type 1 Chest, players will have the option to ‘Perfect Decipher’ to use the Type 1 Chip and open the chest to get more loot than using the ‘Forced Decipher’ option.

There is even a chance to save the Type 1 Chip after using it to open a Type 1 Password chest.

How to get Type 1 Chips

Luckily for all Wanderers, Type 1 Chips are not too difficult to come by. As they are a more early-game item, players will receive these chips quite frequently by simply playing through the game and the story missions. There are 197 Type 1 Password chests to be found all over the Aesperia map in the world of Aida.

Completing Bounty Missions

One of the main ways players can obtain these chips is by completing Bounty Missions. During these missions, players are tasked with eliminating a good amount of enemies.

Players looking to farm out a lot of Type 1 Chips should use this method as it seems to be the best way to get these consumables. This is because it is a guaranteed reward by completing them.

Weekly mission rewards

Another way to receive these chips is by completing and claiming weekly mission rewards in the game. These missions rewards can be a wide variety of tasks to complete and can be as simple as exploration, and even opening chests, all the way to slaying dangerous enemies like world bosses.

These weekly missions offer a wide variety of content. But for those looking to grind out a bunch of these chips, it’s recommended to stick with the Bounty Missions for that guaranteed drop.

Main Story rewards

One final way of obtaining these chips is as simple as progressing the story in Tower of Fantasy. While completing missions and trudging through the campaign isn’t glamorous, it’s still a great way to level up and receive rewards along the way.