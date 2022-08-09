Earn all the resources you need before the game launches

Tower of Fantasy is an upcoming fantasy MMORPG that will deliver players to the alien planet of Aida after humanity decimated all the resources on Earth.

Players will join this new world in just a couple of days, on Aug. 11 at 8am CT. In the meantime, players are able to sign up to earn Twitch drops for the upcoming game by watching streams.

Here’s all you need to know about how to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops.

How to get Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops

You’ll earn five different gift packs by watching participating streams for different periods of time. However, before you do that, you’ll need to connect your Twitch account to your Tower of Fantasy account. Follow this link and sign in with both of your accounts so you can begin earning rewards.

The Twitch Drops that the player will unlock during the event through Aug. 14 include:

Gift Pack I : Watch for 30 minutes

: Watch for 30 minutes Gift Pack II : Watch for one hour

: Watch for one hour Gift Pack III : Watch for two hours

: Watch for two hours Gift Pack IV : Watch for three hours

: Watch for three hours Gift Pack V: Watch for four hours

Four hours is nothing to scoff at, and the Twitch Drops don’t give a lot of insight into what the player will receive when the game launches. There’s a blog post on the official website that gives a little more detail about what each Drop contains.

The different materials players will get from the program include a Black Nucleus, a Vanguard Trailblazer, 150 Dark Crystals, three Gold Nucleus, 30 Random SR Relic Shard boxes, and an Illusory Link. Players will need to watch streams for the full four hours to unlock all of these rewards.