How to get the Mechbird Head, Torso, Legs, and Core in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world RPG set in a futuristic timeline where players are tasked with exploring worlds and completing quests. Being an open-world game, most of the worlds included in Tower of Fantasy are quite huge and full of content. Getting from one distant location to the other across certain worlds can be quite time-consuming, which is why the game makes it a little easier.

To curb the daunting nature of lengthy terrain traversal, Tower of Fantasy has included mounts in this game. Unlike most other games where mounts are generally living beasts of burden, in Tower of Fantasy, these mounts are all mechanical vehicles. Some of these are variations on average-looking vehicles in modern times, while the others are peak science fiction masterpieces.

Vehicles in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Games

Vehicles are used for easier traversal around the world in Tower of Fantasy. They were specifically included due to the sheer size of the worlds in this game so that players will not be forced to travel around on foot. There are a number of vehicles that players can choose from and each one of them is unique in its own way.

Falcon

2613

Dust Wheeler

Monocross

Voyager

Omnium Beast VII

Chaser

Mechbird

While there is no objectively bad vehicle from this list, there are a few of them that stand out above the rest. The Dust Wheeler is great for both terrain traversal and cleaning the house, while the 2613 is a great way to pass the time by testing your wits. Even though their secondary functions may be questionable, we are going to be looking at one of the more unique vehicles in the game: The Mechbird.

How to get the Mechbird in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Games

The Mechbird is one of the more standout vehicles in Tower of Fantasy. It is comprised of four different parts.

Mechbird: Head

Mechbird: Torso

Mechbird: Legs

Mechbird: Core

To use the Mechbird for traversal, you need to first collect all four of these parts and assemble them together. While every vehicle can be created using various parts, they are not all acquired through the same methods. Some parts are dropped from different monsters, while others are rewards for completing event quests.

As for the Mechbird itself, each of the four parts is a special reward for the Road Strife Global Launch event. These parts are acquired during week four of the event and you can keep tabs on them by checking the rewards overview page for more details.