How to get Potent Omnium Crystal in Tower of Fantasy

Need some Potent Omnium Crystals in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how to get them.

Tower of Fantasy is an action-role-playing game set in the dystopian world of Aida. As players adventure through these Omnium-rich but not catastrophically affected lands, they’ll encounter a wide variety of enemies, unlock and upgrade new skills, and interact with everything the world has to offer.

Throughout one’s time in the world, there will be many different tasks and challenges to complete. Finishing these will reward players with gold and experience to level up, which in turn leads to skill upgrades and increases in combat gear score necessary to unlock more content tied to one’s Wanderer Level. Players are rewarded with various items as they progress, but one item in particular is troubling to get.

Potent Omnium Crystals

Potent Omnium Crystals are a premium currency used to speed up progression in Tower of Fantasy. The item description reads: “An Omnium crystal produced by Hykros. Used exclusively for suppressors.” It can also be used to upgrade amplifiers and gene locks.

Image via Perfect World Games

Players can use these crystals to level up their character in a very general sense, like increasing attack, resistance, HP, and critical damage. But make no mistake, these upgrades to the suppressor are very beneficial to one’s character and help out tremendously in terms of survivability and damage output.

Image via Perfect World Games

How to get Potent Omnium Crystals

As a premium currency, and one used to make upgrades to one’s character, it is understandably rare and slightly difficult to get a hold of.

One of the main ways to obtain and get Potent Omnium Crystals is by progressing the main storyline missions. These come in the form of Story Rewards that players get upon the completion of missions.

Additionally, they can be obtained by exploring the open world and finding them in chests and ruins scattered around the world of Aida. It may take some time, but for an open-world game, players can use this as an excuse or reason to sink more time into it.

Another option for obtaining these crystals is by spending crew points through Guilds. It’s recommended that players join crews as soon as possible to begin building up the crew currency only obtainable during these group operations. There is a unique Crew Shop where players can spend their Crew points on a variety of things. But one of those is a Potent Omnium Crystal.

Early in the game, players can choose to spend their Crew points on these crystals, or hold onto them and wait for the guild to progress and unlock even more new and enticing things.