How to get FF79 Alloy Lubricant in Tower of Fantasy

As you progress deep into Tower of Fantasy, chances are you will come across some quests that will ask you to find really random items that don’t really get explained well. One of these items is the FF79 Alloy Lubricant, an item that is so hard to find that even a quick google search will have you puzzled.

That’s because this item requires entirely on RNG and luck to get and if you don’t even know where to look, you could spend hours even finding one of the many you need.

Don’t panic, though, as we luckily did find one and discovered other methods on how to acquire it, which we have shared down below.

FF79 Alloy Lubricant Location

There are only a few places to get the item, and all of them are pretty random and luck dependent.

The best method would require you to defeat a lot of Mech enemies in hopes they drop the item. It’s a pretty rare spawn, but a lot of people find it on the World Boss Frost Bot. So if you can find a team to take it down that’s your best bet.

You can also find it in the Support Store or the Item Vendor in Banges, though there is no guarantee this item will be waiting for you when you check them out. The stores rotate on reset, meaning there will be different items each time, so if you don’t get lucky and see it as buyable there, then you’ll need to go grind Mechs until some finally drop.

They can also be found at times from Tier 2 or higher loot from Password Chests after a perfect decipher. But again, this is all down to RNG.