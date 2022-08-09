How to claim Banges Exploration rewards once in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a game that rewards players for exploring every inch of its world. There are plenty of secrets and collectibles to find, as well as free gacha pulls to unlock more characters and weapons depending on how far you go and how much you do.

Exploration and mystery are also a key part of the Wanderer’s Log Book, which tasks players with a series of missions to unlock useful items for playing the game. One of these includes the “Claim Banges Explorations Rewards,” which doesn’t really give players the information they need to achieve their goals.

As such, here is what you need to do to complete the task and how you can unlock even more things through doing so.

Where to find Banges Exploration rewards

Screengrab via Perfect World

Screengrab via Perfect World

Exploration rewards for Banges, as well as other areas throughout the world of Tower of Fantasy, can be found on the map screen. When looking at the map, in the bottom right, you will come across the different areas you can visit, each with its own percentage bars.

By clicking on the Banges percentage bar, a new screen will open that will show all the different things you can find in the area. Simply going around the Banges area and finding Supply Pods, Scenic Points, and more will increase the score you have, and after a while, you will be able to unlock the first of many rewards.

Fully completing an area and finding everything it has to offer is super helpful and will give you a lot of nice free goodies, so be sure to do all you can when in the vast world of the game.