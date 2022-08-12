Darby’s Sturgeon in Blue River location on Tower of Fantasy

Cooking is an essential part of Tower of Fantasy. Throughout their adventures, players will be able to cook and craft various items that can be used to heal, or to give their character certain buffs.

Darby’s Sturgeon allows players to regenerate two Satieties, a stat that affects a character’s self-healing in Tower of Fantasy. Increasing a character’s Satiety basically allows them to regenerate health faster while out of battle. If you’re after this exclusive fish, you’ll need to make your way to the Astra region. Players will need to visit these maps during sunsets or night time since the fish won’t appear at any other time.

Where to find Darby’s Sturgeon in Blue River on Tower of Fantasy?

Darby’s Sturgeon can be found in the Blue River close to Ring of Echos in Aesperia. The fish appears all around the river, but the one in the middle can be caught without diving into the water. It’ll be larger than the other fish in the river, making it easier to spot. In order to catch Darby’s Sturgeon, players will need to try fishing around sunset.

There’s also another Darby’s Sturgeon spawn in the Blue River in the same location. Players will need to move further away from the shore to spot the second Darby’s Sturgeon, however. Darby’s Sturgeon can be seen all throughout the Blue River, so you may want to keep a close eye on the water as you get close to the water regardless of the angle you’re approaching the river. It’s got a silver-ish body with blue fins, distinguishing it from the darker-bodied Silver Bass that are also found in the Blue River.

Once you get into Darby’s Sturgeon’s catch range, you’ll be able to use your interaction button to catch the fish. When players successfully catch the fish, a small tooltip will appear below their character that reads “Obtained – Darby’s sturgeon x1.”