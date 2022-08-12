All character voice actors in Tower of Fantasy

Some of them may sound familiar to you.

Image via Hotta Studios

Tower of Fantasy, the latest sensation in the MMORPG open-world space, includes various characters, and those from the main roster feature a voice cast in English and Japanese.

Some of the voice actors in Tower of Fantasy are veteran artists who players may recognize from other games or even from television. At the moment, 11 characters in Tower of Fantasy feature a voice cast in English, while there are a total of 12 characters that feature a voice cast in Japanese.

Here is every voice actor featured in Tower of Fantasy along with their correspondent character.

English Voice Actors in Tower of Fantasy

CharacterVoice artist
CocoritterLexi Fontaine
CrowCasey Mongillo
FriggAntonia Flynn
KingJohnny Young Bosch
MerylKira Buckland
NemesisSuzie Yeung
SamirBrittany Cox
ShiraKristen McGuire
ShirliSuzie Yeung
TsubasaAmber Lee Connors
ZekeJohnny Young Bosch

Johnny Young Bosch is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voice actors in Tower of Fantasy. He is the voice actor of Sabo in One Piece, Sasori in Naruto, and Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach. He has also done work in plenty of games, having starred as Zero in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Crypto in Apex Legends.

Japanese voice actors in Tower of Fantasy

CharacterVoice artist
CocoritterKito Akari
CrowNobuhiko Okamoto
FriggShizuka Ito
KingYoshitusugu Matsuoka
MerylYui Ishikawa
NemesisHaruka Tomatsu
SamirNana Mizuki
ShiraAri Ozawa
ShirliHaruka Tomatsu
TsubasaKonomi Kohara
ZekeYuuichi Nakamura
ZeroAyumu Murase