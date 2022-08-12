All character voice actors in Tower of Fantasy

Some of them may sound familiar to you.

Tower of Fantasy, the latest sensation in the MMORPG open-world space, includes various characters, and those from the main roster feature a voice cast in English and Japanese.

Some of the voice actors in Tower of Fantasy are veteran artists who players may recognize from other games or even from television. At the moment, 11 characters in Tower of Fantasy feature a voice cast in English, while there are a total of 12 characters that feature a voice cast in Japanese.

Here is every voice actor featured in Tower of Fantasy along with their correspondent character.

English Voice Actors in Tower of Fantasy

Character Voice artist Cocoritter Lexi Fontaine Crow Casey Mongillo Frigg Antonia Flynn King Johnny Young Bosch Meryl Kira Buckland Nemesis Suzie Yeung Samir Brittany Cox Shira Kristen McGuire Shirli Suzie Yeung Tsubasa Amber Lee Connors Zeke Johnny Young Bosch

Johnny Young Bosch is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voice actors in Tower of Fantasy. He is the voice actor of Sabo in One Piece, Sasori in Naruto, and Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach. He has also done work in plenty of games, having starred as Zero in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Crypto in Apex Legends.

Japanese voice actors in Tower of Fantasy