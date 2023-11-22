The Sims now has an official shop—and the merch is adorable

Now you can buy The Sims merch all in one place.

Electronic Arts and Maxi launched an official shop for The Sims on Nov. 21, allowing fans to buy merch inspired by the game.

The first collection is already available in the shop and it’s adorable. The first drop includes a matching hoodie and sweatsuit set, long and short-sleeved shirts, a cap with the Simoleon symbol, a plushie Freezer Bunny, a bottle, pins, and a pack of stickers.

“Our merchandise was inspired by The Sims iconography of the past and present,” EA said in the announcement. “From comfy T-shirts that feature iconic Plumbob and Cowplant graphics to enamel pins that spotlight the beloved Freezer Bunny and Simoleon symbol, our array of products will have everything a Simmer needs to feel connected to the world of The Sims.”

The Sims Shop is officially here! 😍 From hoodies to socks we've got you covered from Plumbob to toe 💚



Head to the shop now & snag the latest gear today ✨ #ShopTheSims pic.twitter.com/r4NytAJgmp — The Sims (@TheSims) November 21, 2023

Though the collection was released yesterday, most items have already sold out. The only merch fans can still buy is a green Sul Sul T-shirt and the sticker pack, unless EA replenishes the stock.

The price of the official The Sims products ranges from $12 (the pins) to $60 (the hoodie)—and fans aren’t too happy.

“The prices are insane,” one fan wrote. “Prices are a bit steep, maybe there will be a sale someday,” another added.

The launch of the official The Sims shop comes just weeks before the release of the new The Sims 4 expansion pack, For Rent. The pack is coming out on Dec. 7 and is on pre-sale for $39.99. This expansion will finally add the ability to house multiple households on the same lot, something fans have been begging for a long time.