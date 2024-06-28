The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion lets you play cupid (maybe) because you can be a consultant

The Lovestruck expansion pack will spice things up in The Sims 4. Your sims’ dating lives got some love from EA and Maxis, and not only are they getting a new town, they can also create a profile in the Cupid’s Corner app and even become a Romance Consultant.

Lovestruck expansion pack release date

Three simple items. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Lovestruck Expansion Pack for The Sims 4 will release on July 25 on PC through EA’s website, Steam, Epic Games, and on PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

If you pre-order the Lovestruck expansion pack before Sept. 5, you’ll also receive the Cry Me a River Eyeliner, the Herbert Heart Plushie, and the Basic Breakup Double Bed. And to mark the announcement of Lovestruck, EA released The Sims 4 Get Dating bundle which includes Get Together, Movie Hangout, Bowling Night, and the Simtimates collection.

Everything new in Lovestruck expansion pack

Ciudad Enamorada

A perfect date spot. Image via EA.

EA chose Spanish to be the language of love and the new town coming with the Lovestruck expansion pack is Ciudad Enamorada. It’s filled with romantic stops that will set the mood for your next date. EA revealed some of the places you can visit: Vista Hermosa, Plaza Mariposa, Nuevo Corazón, Mirador del Amor, Laguna del Abrazo, and Sudor.

Vista Hermosa is the central neighborhood with walking areas surrounded by nature. Plaza Mariposa is a residential suburban neighborhood. Nuevo Corazón is the uptown neighborhood for those with simoleons. Mirador del Amor is the nightclub. Beso Rápido is what appears to be a motel where you can rent a room for your Sims to sleep or have “their steamy date.” Other places include a dive bar called Laguna del Abrazo and the Sudor gym.

The pack brings the new Singles Hangout lot trait players can set to attract single Sims in the world, which will make it easier to find all the available Sims in your world. The town will have the perfect scenery for all types of dates.

Cupid’s Corner app

Any single Sims in your area? Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Sims YouTube.

The Sims 4‘s dating app will allow your Sims to create a profile and the Sims that best matches your Sims’ preferences. To set up a profile, they can take a selfie and set their romantic and WooHoo preferences. The available sims will be shown in the Matches tab, and the ones your Sim gets interested in will be moved into the Saved tab and added to your Sim’s contacts.

New date planning system

More interesting dates. Image via EA.

Players will be able to craft different types of dates instead of the usual dates with the same objectives. They can choose the date type, pick the place to go, and select the activities and goals for the date. There are new options for interacting with a Sim on a date such as chatting on a picnic blanket, sharing food, and cuddling in a heart-shaped bed.

The Lovestruck Expansion Pack adds a new kiss, a sultry dance, and three new WooHoo spots to increase the number of things you can do on the dates. As your Sims go on dates and develop their Romance skill, they’ll unlock new interactions such as the steamy make-out session and the neck kiss.

And what your Sims do will impact the Romance Dynamics between them. There are four new dynamics: Wholesome, Steamy, Strained, and Unpredictable. Sims who are both friendly and romantic will develop a Wholesome dynamic, while those with an exclusively physical relationship will have a Steamy dynamic. If your Sims don’t get along but still have some romantic fun sometimes, they’ll get a Strained dynamic, and if they keep fighting and making up, they will develop an Unpredictable dynamic.

Attraction and Compatibility

Everyone has a specific taste. Image via EA.

Sims will have Turn-ons and Turn-offs that will impact how much a Sim is attracted to another. Traits, clothing, hairstyles, and interactions will be taken into account to determine their Romance Satisfaction and how attracted they will be to one another over time.

The new attraction system and Romance Satisfaction will work together with the base game romantic relationship level system to make it more complex and tell more intricate romance stories beyond the usual “Met you today, let’s get married” stories you can currently do.

Romance Consultant and Romance Aspirations

Make love your career. Image via EA.

If your Sim’s dating life isn’t enough, you can make a career as a Romance Consultant to get involved in other Sims’ dating lives and be paid for that. Not much detail was given about the career itself except the rewards will all be romance-themed.

The new Aspirations are Paragon Partner and Romantic Explorer Aspirations with two new traits, Romantically Reserved and Lovebug, and two new fears, Fear of Intimacy and Fear of Being Alone. Romantically Reserved Sims will take longer to build a romantic relationship, while Lovebugs will build them much faster. The fears will bring new interactions with partners to assure them they are nothing but fears and the option to go to counseling.

Non-monogamy free for all players

Not everyone has to be jelous. Image via EA.

If you ever wanted to have more than one romantic partner at a time, you’ll be able to do that with the new Romantic Boundaries system. It will be available as a free update for all players and will allow players to customize their Sim’s boundaries and jealousy. You can set the terms for physical and emotional romantic exclusivity, allowing for Sims to date more than one Sim without it being cheating.

