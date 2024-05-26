When does The First Descendant Final Technical Test end?

The First Descendant Technical Test began on May 25, and I hope you aren’t too invested in your Descendants because it’s going to end soon. Here’s when The First Descendant Final Technical Test ends.

Recommended Videos

The First Descendant Final Technical Test End Countdown

Be like Bunny, and act fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The First Descendant Final Technical Test will end on May 26, at 23:59 PTD (in less than 24 hours at the time of writing this). This 48-hour PC-only technical test was meant to stress-test servers and see if the players could find any major game-breaking bugs.

Hours Minutes Seconds 1 8 : 1 1 : 2 9

Don’t worry if you don’t get enough time with the Final Technical Test (or if you were hoping to play the game on PlayStation). Progress doesn’t carry over to the final game, and unlike the last beta test, there are no beta participation rewards. More importantly, the release date should be very soon.

When does The First Descendant full game release?

The only issue I had during the test. Nothing a restart couldn’t fix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, we still don’t have an official release date. The entire point of this short Technical Test was to see if there are any major game-breaking bugs, test server stability, and maybe see what the battle pass will look like.

Even though I didn’t have a super-powerful PC, The First Defendant ran buttery smooth, and I experienced no major issues. I did fall through the world once, but that’s about it (nothing a restart couldn’t fix). Long story short, the game felt finished and polished, so I’m confident it will be released very soon.

The First Descendant is supposed to be released in Summer 2024, but based on The Final Technical Test, I suspect it may be released as soon as June/July 2024.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more