When does The First Descendant release?

How close are we to the actual launch?

After a successful open beta, it looks like a release date is approaching for the highly anticipated The First Descendant. But how close are we to the actual launch?

Developed by South Korean studio and publisher Nexon Games with the specific goal of tending to Western audiences, The First Descendant is a third-person RPG shooter set in a futuristic universe. Players are the eponymous Descendants, and must cooperatively face the enemies that threaten their world. And the best part? It is a free-to-play game.

During The Game Awards 2023, a new reveal trailer was released. The trailer depicts what Nexon Games describes as “the battle between a new Descendant and powerful Colossi,” bringing more stunning images of the upcoming title. But in addition to the new footage, the information that really matters to a lot of the fans comes right at the end: a release window.

When is The First Descendant coming out?

Alongside the new trailer released at The Game Awards 2023, came the confirmation that The First Descendant is coming out sometime in Summer 2024. Over the next few months, we should have a more precise release window — after all, there is only about half a year to go.

Earlier this year, in September, Nexon held a brief open beta for the game, which ran for just under a week. Judging by the numbers it brought, players are eager to get the final version of it as well. If that is the case for you, the good news is you can already add it to your wishlist to get notified of the eventual launch.

The First Descendant is releasing for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) in Summer 2024.