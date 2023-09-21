How to access the First Descendant beta

In Nexon Games’ newest title, The First Descendant brings players into a futuristic universe featuring a cast of deadly soldiers imbued with immense physical and superhuman abilities. Players get to use these skills as they take on multiple different challenges and enemies, but first, they must gain access to the game’s open beta.

There are only two ways to access The First Descendant‘s beta: through the Steam client, and through the official Nexon Games website. It isn’t too hard to gain access to gameplay, but you might want to jump on the opportunity while you can, because the beta will only last so long.

The First Descendant is a highly anticipated title that brings a classic loot-and-shoot formula in a new world, and since the beta has kicked off, over 64,000 players have stepped foot on the lands of Ingris to protect the world from enemies unknown and known alike.

How to sign up for The First Descendant beta

Any players who are looking to access the game through Steam will be happy to know that since it is an open beta, users simply have to head over to The First Descendant‘s Steam page and request access. Players will automatically gain access to the beta, and can download it as soon as possible.

For those who wish to play through other platforms, like PS5 or Xbox One, you must visit the official Nexon Games website. In the top right, there is a large play button that can be hovered over, which will reveal all of the options that you can pick from to play. Each link will lead you to the corresponding store page, where you can finally add the beta to your respective account.

How long will The First Descendant beta last?

Unfortunately for players, The First Descendant open beta will not be available for a long time. The servers will be open for about a week, lasting from Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Monday, Sept. 25 before closing up shop until the next beta period begins.

There also isn’t an official release date for the game, which means if you aren’t able to jump into the open beta this week, you might need to wait a relatively long time before more gameplay is available to try.

