What is the max weapon level in The First Descendant?

You may have noticed you get higher-level weapon drops as you keep increasing your Descendant level in The First Descendant. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about the max weapon level.

Max weapon level in The First Descendant

Did you think max level was 40? Think again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The max weapon level in The First Descendant is likely 100 (possibly even higher). Unfortunately, we cannot give you a concrete answer because nobody has gotten such a high weapon.

One thing we can say for sure is that contrary to popular belief, the weapon level doesn’t stop at 40, as it does for Descendant levels. Many players have reported they maximized their Descendant (or several) and have started doing end-game activities, but they keep getting weapon drops much higher than their Descendant level.

Even though the max weapon level was 36 during the closed beta test, things have escalated for the full release.

How to get max weapon level drops in The First Descendant

To get max level weapon drops in The First Descendant, you need to do end-game activities on the highest difficulty and hope for the best. Just like with most looter-shooters, the end game becomes a game of luck and patience when it comes to gear drops. You must keep fighting end-game bosses and repeating end-game activities until you luck out and get a super-high weapon level drop. The higher your Master Rank and the more upgraded your Modules are, the more chance you’ll have of scoring a high level weapon.

We’ll keep you updated if we learn more as we make even more progress in The First Descendant.

