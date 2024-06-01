As you make your way through The First Descendan, each action you make will take you one step closer to leveling up both your Descendant and your overall Mastery Rank.

This guide will tell you what the maximum level is in The First Descendant and the best way to rank up.

What is the max level in The First Descendant?

Head to Albion to level up your Mastery Rank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The First Descendant, you separately level up your Descendants and your Mastery Rank. The latter is your overall player level and it is fixed to your account. The maximum Mastery Rank level at the time of writing is 30, and the maximum level for Descendants is 40. This information is based on the most recent Technical Test, and it may change when the full game launches.

How to rank up in The First Descendant?

Completing missions and killing bosses helps you rank up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leveling up your Descendant happens naturally as you play the game. However, to rank up your Mastery, you will need to head to the Prime Hands terminal in Albion once you get the notification to do so. Once you enter the room, walk up to the Prime Hands marker and click the option to activate it on the terminal. Doing this will trigger a cutscene, and you’ll rank up shortly after.

To improve your Mastery Rank, you need to complete missions, increase your weapon proficiency, and level up your Descendants. Leveling up your Mastery Rank will give you a variety of bonuses and perks. This includes increased Weapon Module capacity, Descendant Module Capacity, Equipment Inventory, Storage, and more. Leveling up your Mastery Rank also gives you more weapon options and allows you to upgrade reactors, unlock weapon transmission, combine Modules, among other benefits.

You level up your Descendants as you complete missions and quests and defeat enemies and bosses. This will give you a larger shield capacity, higher HP, and your skills will get more effective as they’ll deal more damage over a longer period of time.

The quickest way to level up your Mastery Rank and Descendants is to play and complete endless modes of missions, which you can access through the Special Operations tab. Grinding missions that have you defeat enemies through waves is also effective, as they are some of the best ways to quickly gain experience points and unlock weapons by getting materials.

