The First Descendant hit with LE:13 login failed after servers crash

Players in The First Descendant were given a shock today, July 3, as the servers crashed to leave thousands of players encountering a “Game Login Failed [LE:13]” error.

Launching on July 2, The First Descendant has exploded in popularity as a free-to-play cross-platform title, bringing a new game to the popular looter-shooter scene, but there have been several issues.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch day was accompanied by a multitude of errors, including players not receiving the Caliber they purchased, game crashes, and black screens, but the biggest blow of all came on the second day.

At a time when SteamDB showed concurrent players on the platform were sitting at over 170,000, not far off the 224,000 24-hour peak, numbers that don’t include those on PlayStation or Xbox platforms, the servers crashed.

The First Descendant’s official Discord channel was quickly flooded with messages as people asked what happened, with some immediately presented with the “Game Login Failed [LE:13]” error, while others disconnected.

At the time when the issues started, I was trying to matchmaker for a Void Intercept mission with no luck, before promptly being disconnected from the game—but others had a far worse experience, having shared stories of being on the verge of defeating bosses before the crash occurred.

At the time of writing, developer Nexon has not commented on the server issues or provided any details of planned downtime, though some players are hoping that the problems are down to the fact that a new patch is being deployed.

While possible, it seems unlikely due to the fact that there has been no communication and the issues are not consistent. On some attempts, I have been able to log in and leave the main hub of Albion, while on others, I’ve faced the same error as other players.

