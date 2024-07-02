The best The First Descendant PC settings

The latest looter shooter is here in The First Descendant, a third-person action game that’s been hyped for quite some time.

You take on the role of a Descendant, using your abilities and powers to fight the good fight against an advancing evil, all while grabbing new loot and upgrading your character’s weapons and gear.

The First Descendant is available on PC via Steam, and here are our picks for the best PC graphics settings in the game.

Best PC graphics settings for The First Descendant

With any luck, you can play on High. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open your settings, press the O key and select the Graphics tab. Here, you’ll find the three sub-sections below. Here are our picks for what settings to change and tweak to get the best performance possible in The First Descendant.

Graphics

Graphics: Custom

Custom Ray Tracing: Off

Ray Tracing is one of the biggest resource hogs there is. If you’re having issues, this is the first thing you should turn off to see if it has an immediate impact on your settings. For graphics, we want Custom because down below we’ll customize things.

Performance

Additional Options: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enable Boost

Enable Boost Maximum Frame Rate: 60

Sixty FPS is the bare minimum to look for when playing on PC, so locking it at that framerate should help you find a smoother experience. Do this if your game is stuttering or if your FPS fluctuates a lot, especially during gameplay sequences with lots of effects happening on-screen.

Advanced Settings

Visibility: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post Processing: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Effect: High

High Vegetation: Medium

Medium Shader Quality: High

High Object: High

High Physics: High

High Motion Blur: Off

I’ve found that this set of settings gives me a balance between performance and fidelity, keeping a consistent framerate without making the game look too ugly. If this doesn’t work for you, it’s time to turn down some settings.

The first settings to look to turn down are Shadows, Global Illumination, Reflections, and Textures. Tweak these by lowering them one at a time to see how you feel about the game’s looks and performance before moving on to something else.

Graphics settings in a game like The First Descendant, which can be strikingly beautiful but can also be demanding on older rigs while balancing fast-paced gameplay, are all about striking a perfect balance. Experiment with turning settings down and up until you find what you’re looking for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy