The First Descendant is an upcoming free-to-play looter shooter that has already received many impressions this year. The title is finally getting its full launch next month, and preloading is an option for anyone who wants to.

This guide will show you how and when to preload The First Descendant.

How to preload The First Descendant

Luckily, developer Nexon makes it easy for you to easily preload the upcoming title. To preload the game, all you need to do is head to the online store of your platform of choice and navigate to The First Descendant‘s page. You can do this 48 hours before the official launch on June 30, 12 am PT.

Since The First Descendant is a free-to-play game with no pre-order bonuses or paid versions, players can download the game as soon as the preload option goes live. It will then become available to play when it fully launches on July 2.

The First Descendant file size and PC requirements

If you plan on preloading the game, you’ll need to have at least 50GB of free storage space on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, according to the game’s official website and Steam page. Additionally, if you wish to preload The First Descendant on PC, you’ll need to make sure your machine meets the requirements to run the game optimally.

The minimum and recommended specs are quite low for modern standards, which are:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 x64 20H2

Processor: Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 Video Memory 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended: