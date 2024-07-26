How to play The First Descendant with keyboard and mouse on console

The First Descendant is complex by nature and even console players are reaching for the tried-and-true keyboard and mouse combo to play this looter shooter.

During beta tests, how well The First Descendant had supported keyboard and mouse setups received praise. Many appreciated the opportunity to experience the hit new science-fiction game using their preferred input methods—and if that happens to be keyboard and mouse for you, here’s how you can set that up.

Can you play The First Descendant with keyboard and mouse on console?

Yes, you can play The First Descendant with a keyboard and mouse on PlayStation and Xbox. To set this up, all you need to do is plug your keyboard and mouse into your console. Then, launch The First Descendant; it should automatically detect these input devices. It’s that simple. No complex configuration required on your end.

Why don’t your mouse and keyboard work while playing The First Descendant on the console?

The First Descendant supports mouse and keyboard on consoles, but many players are currently experiencing problems. A widespread bug with this feature is preventing mouse and keyboard inputs from working properly.

Thankfully, the developers have already acknowledged this problem as a big one and quickly added it to their main thread of known issues.

According to community reports, mouse and keyboard support worked fine during The First Descendant beta testing phase last year, and others mentioned that the feature was functional just before the game’s official release.

Considering the feature was flawless before, I expect its absence to be temporary. Starry Studios should address the situation in a future patch. For the time being, console players on Xbox and PlayStation will have to go back to their stick-based gameplay roots and adventure with controllers until the fix ships.

