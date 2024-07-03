How to level up fast in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is all about increasing numbers. Whether it’s your weapon level, Proficiency level, or Descendant level, you’ll want to get those numbers as high as possible and fast. Fortunately, there is a very easy and reliable way to level up fast in The First Descendant.

How to level up quickly in The First Descendant

Resource Defense is also pretty fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to level up super-fast in The First Descendant is to do Resource Defence Special Operations. This was the best method during the closed beta, and it seems this method is just as reliable.

Using this method, we went from level 17 to level 22 in 15 minutes.

Before. Screenshot by Dot Esports After. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to start and complete Resource Defense missions in The First Descendant

You need to clear the entire zone to unlock Resource Defense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock a Resource Defense mission in The First Descendant, clear an entire zone (finish all the story elements, unlock all fast travel points, and do all mandatory missions). If you’re just starting out, this is Kingston zone, but you can unlock more rewarding and difficult missions in later zones.

In Resource Defense, you and a group of players fight waves of increasingly difficult enemies trying to defend a certain spot on the map. Enemies usually spawn from several different locations, so it’s a good idea to divide and conquer.

All the loot and rewards after a 15 minute mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each Resource Defense mission has a maximum number of waves you can clear, but the game lets you leave early after you clear one and two-thirds. We spent 15 minutes clearing seven waves of enemies, got four levels on Bunny and one Mastery rank, and didn’t even break a sweat.

