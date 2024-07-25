How to get Void Shards in The First Descendant

When you first dive into The First Descendant, you’ll quickly realize not everything is available from the start. Void Fusion Reactors, for example, require you to have Void Shards. If you have yet to get any Void Shards, you won’t be able to interact with the Reactors.

Farming Void Shards is a relatively straightforward process in The First Descendant. Unlike some other rare items or weapons in the game, like Enduring Legacy, you won’t need to endure a lengthy and tedious grind. With a bit of time investment, you can efficiently gather all types of Void Shards in The First Descendant.

What is the easiest way to get Void Shards in The First Descendant?

Hand in the shards, right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most reliable and easiest way to get Void Shards is by destroying Void Fragments. These are scattered all over the The First Descendant game world, so they’re widely available.

However, Void Fragments are picky about elements. You can’t just whack them with any attack. Each Fragment has an elemental weakness, so you’ll need to hit it with the right elemental skill to crack it open. You can check for these requirements via the map interface.

The same interface also gives you more info, such as which type of Void Shards each Fragment may yield. This feature is helpful when hunting specific shard types. The four varieties of Void Shards you can get are:

Organic Void Shard Inorganic Void Shard Monomer Void Shard Polymer Void Shard

Different Void Fusion Reactors need other types of shards in The First Descendant. So, if you’re planning to run a reactor that requires Organic Void Shards, for example, you’ll want to focus on hunting Fragments that drop those.

