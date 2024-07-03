How to get and use Bonus Coins in The First Descendant

Like many multiplayer looter-shooters, The First Descendant has multiple currencies you can earn and spend. One of these currencies is Bonus Coins, and here’s everything you need to know about them.
How to get Bonus Coins in The First Descendant
Bonus Coins is a premium battle pass reward in The First Descendant. The pre-season battle pass features eight tiers with 30 Bonus Coins each, which gives you a total of 240 Bonus Coins. Most coins are towards the end of the pass, so you have to grind the game for a bit until you can get your hands on them.
How to use Bonus Coins in The First Descendant
You can spend Bonus Coins in the Bonus Shop inside the Battle Pass menu. The Bonus Shop has multiple materials and utilities that can make your leveling in The First Descendant smoother and faster.
Here are all of the Bonus Shop rewards and their prices:
- Phase Exchanger: 60 Bonus Coins
- Ion Accelerator: 5 Bonus Coins
- Adjustment Control Axis: 30 Bonus Coins
- Precision Phase Exchanger: 360 Bonus Coins
- Precise Ion Accelerator: 150 Bonus Coins
- Fine Adjustment Control Axis: 90 Bonus Coins
All these items allow you to fine-tune your regular and Ultimate weapons and Reactors. While you can research all these items at Anais in Albion, getting them immediately is always easier than waiting for research to end.
You might have noticed a reward like Precision Phase Exchanger costs more than the total number of coins available in the battle pass. It’s unclear whether the pricing is wrong or there’ll be more sources of Bonus Coins as the season progresses, but it might be worth holding on to the coins in the meantime. Just make sure to spend them before the season ends, as all the remaining coins will be lost.