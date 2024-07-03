How to get and use Bonus Coins in The First Descendant

Like many multiplayer looter-shooters, The First Descendant has multiple currencies you can earn and spend. One of these currencies is Bonus Coins, and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

How to get Bonus Coins in The First Descendant

Level up the battle pass for maximum rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bonus Coins is a premium battle pass reward in The First Descendant. The pre-season battle pass features eight tiers with 30 Bonus Coins each, which gives you a total of 240 Bonus Coins. Most coins are towards the end of the pass, so you have to grind the game for a bit until you can get your hands on them.

How to use Bonus Coins in The First Descendant

Choose your loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can spend Bonus Coins in the Bonus Shop inside the Battle Pass menu. The Bonus Shop has multiple materials and utilities that can make your leveling in The First Descendant smoother and faster.

Here are all of the Bonus Shop rewards and their prices:

Phase Exchanger: 60 Bonus Coins

60 Bonus Coins Ion Accelerator: 5 Bonus Coins

5 Bonus Coins Adjustment Control Axis: 30 Bonus Coins

30 Bonus Coins Precision Phase Exchanger: 360 Bonus Coins

360 Bonus Coins Precise Ion Accelerator: 150 Bonus Coins

150 Bonus Coins Fine Adjustment Control Axis: 90 Bonus Coins

All these items allow you to fine-tune your regular and Ultimate weapons and Reactors. While you can research all these items at Anais in Albion, getting them immediately is always easier than waiting for research to end.

You might have noticed a reward like Precision Phase Exchanger costs more than the total number of coins available in the battle pass. It’s unclear whether the pricing is wrong or there’ll be more sources of Bonus Coins as the season progresses, but it might be worth holding on to the coins in the meantime. Just make sure to spend them before the season ends, as all the remaining coins will be lost.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy