How to change character in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, you will acquire many Descendants who will help you on your journey in the game by either crafting or purchasing them. Once you’ve amassed a large enough collection, it may become difficult to switch between them.

This guide will tell you how to change characters in The First Descendant.

How to change your character in The First Descendant

The Descendant list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting enough Descendants, you’ll be able to switch between them through the game’s menu. To do this on PC, simply push the I button to bring up the Inventory tab. After doing this, click on the ‘Descendant’ tab right next to it to bring up the menu that displays your list of characters. Press G on this screen or click the ‘Descendant List‘ option at the bottom of the screen. Doing this will pull up your list of Descendants. You can then choose between them and select the ‘Use’ option to instantly switch to the desired character.

Doing this on Xbox and PlayStation works similarly. To switch Descendants, push the Options button to bring up the in-game menu. Now push the left or right shoulder buttons on your Xbox controller or the L1 or R1 button on your PlayStation controller to scroll to the Descendant tab.

Now push the Up button on your D-pad to bring up the Descendant list, scroll to your desired one, and click ‘Use’ to switch to them.

You cannot switch characters in the middle of a mission or during combat. You can only switch characters outside missions in hub areas. This information is based on the most recent Technical Test, and it may change when the full game launches.

