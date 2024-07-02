Can you change your name in The First Descendant?

When you log in to The First Descendant for the first time, the game automatically takes your Steam, PSN, or Xbox account name and makes it the primary name of your character.

Recommended Videos

A lot of us use joke games or weird symbols that we wouldn’t want to represent us in the looter shooter, but for those hoping for a simple way to change your account name, you won’t be disappointed.

Can you change your character’s account name in The First Descendant?

Stuck in place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, there is no way to change your name in The First Descendant—trust me, I have tried everything.

Changing my Steam and console name did nothing, as the game kept my account name as it was when I started. Creating a Nexon account and linking it to my The First Descendant account and then changing my Nexon name didn’t lead to my account name changing either.

I have scoured through YouTube, Discord, and Google, and everyone claiming to have a fix didn’t lead to anything working. So the only solid advice I can give anyone is to make sure when you start the game to have your account name be what you want your character name to be.

Alternatively, you can reset your data after changing your account name if you aren’t far in to hopefully get the account you want. But you’ll need to replay the tutorial, and any purchases and beta rewards you’ve claimed cease to exist.

Hopefully, Nexon add a way to change your name in the future, and hopefully, it’ll be for free and not cost you anything.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy