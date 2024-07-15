Best Blair build in The First Descendant

A stacked roster in The First Descendant can be overwhelming, particularly when you need to hunt for drops to unlock a character. Having the best build ready to go is vital, so we’ve got everything you need for Blair.

With high damage-over-time, Blair is a good choice for The First Descendant players looking to deal persistent damage. Blair shines in the right squad composition, particularly with the build we’ve put together that makes him even more viable.

Blair Active Skills in The First Descendant

Burn it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blair’s Active Skills in The First Descendant orientate around inflicting enemies with the Burn status, which he can capitalize on due to his Passive Skill. He is a damage-over-time character.

Blair’s Active Skills are:

Blaze Up: Spews fire and creates a Flame Zone on the ground. Enemies standing in the Flame Zone receive continuous damage and are inflicted with Burn.

Blair’s Passive Skill in The First Descendant is Pitmaster, which increases Skill Critical Hit Damage on enemies afflicted with Burn. His Skill Critical Hit Rate is also boosted based on the number of Flame Zones on the battlefield.

Best Blair weapons in The First Descendant

Greg’s Reversed Fate is the best weapon for Blair in The First Descendant. It applies Burn to the enemy hit and it creates a three-meter bombardment when striking an enemy with max shields. I also recommend Secret Garden, as it can provide resource generation.

Blair is mostly a close-range fighter, so weapons like SMGs and Shotguns are useful if you find one you like—but it’s worth having at least one ranged weapon to pick enemies off from distance where applicable.

Best Blair Reactors in The First Descendant

Burning Phase should be the focus for any Reactor in The First Descendant. It boosts Fire and Dimension Skills—the types that Blair has at his disposal. Burning Singularity is a decent option too, as it also boosts Fire.

Finding the right Reactor depends on luck, however. You should look for a Reactor that provides the Optimization Condition for the Ultimate Weapon you are using.

Best Blair Modules in The First Descendant

The grind continues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Modules for Blair in The First Descendant should focus on improving Skill effect range, decreasing Skill Cooldown, and boosting HP. Some of the best options for Blair include:

Amplification Control

Time Distribution

Focus on Dimension

Other decent choices include Fire Master, providing a boost to both Skill Power and Fire Skill Power, Nimble Fingers, reducing Skill Cooldown, and Skill Expansion, increasing Skill Effect Range. I also recommend anything that boosts defense and HP, as you need to be close-range to make Blair effective.

Best Blair External Components in The First Descendant

You have to rely solely on RNG to get the best External Components in The First Descendant. The best External Components for Blair are similar to those that are best for other Descendants, so you should focus on boosting the following:

Shields

Max HP

HP Recovery

Defense

