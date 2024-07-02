All PC Keybinds in The First Descendant

There are a lot of menus in The First Descendant that are all useful, so knowing how to navigate them and find what you are looking for can be a bit of a mess when starting for the first time.

Recommended Videos

There are separate menus for the store, equipping your character and changing basic settings, and the game does a horrible job of telling you what does what. So here are a few important keybinds you should learn to muscle memory if you plan to grind away.

All default PC Keybinds in The First Descendant

Know your buttons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can change your key binds at any time in The First Descendant‘s settings menu, knowing which ones do which and considering all the micromanaging of menus will save you a headache in the long run.

1: Equip First Weapon

Equip First Weapon 2: Equip Secondary Weapon

Equip Secondary Weapon 3: Equip Third Weapon

Equip Third Weapon 4: Grappling Hook

Grappling Hook X: Rescue Teammate/Abandon

Rescue Teammate/Abandon Tab: Scan

Scan E: Interact

Interact Q: Skill One

Skill One C: Skill Two

Skill Two V: Skill Three

Skill Three Z: Skill Four

Skill Four F: Sub Attack/Melee

Sub Attack/Melee L: Ring Emote Menu

Ring Emote Menu H: Descendant Menu

Descendant Menu I: Open Inventory

Open Inventory G: World Map

World Map M: Open Map

Open Map J: Quest Screen

Quest Screen Enter: Chat

Chat ]: Increase Mouse Sensitivity

Increase Mouse Sensitivity [: Decrease Mouse Sensitivity

Decrease Mouse Sensitivity B: Push to Talk

Push to Talk U: Change to Tracking Target

Change to Tracking Target Esc: Game Menu/Settings

A few other basic keys, like movement, are not listed above because they are pretty straightforward. But when it comes to finding which button opens up which menu, hopefully, this helps alleviate some nerves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy