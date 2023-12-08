When does THE FINALS release?

Embark Studios’ upcoming shooter THE FINALS ran three beta phases, and with numerous content creators giving it a shot, the next question for many revolves around when the finished product will be playable for everyone.

THE FINALS is a game-show-themed FPS that pits three teams of three against one another in everchanging arenas that keep things spicy. Players can select gear to create their own strategy. The goal is to work with your team to capture cash boxes and escort them to a cashout station while opposing teams attempt to thwart your plans.

The third beta for the game ran from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5 and was the last beta phase ahead of release—but when will the game actually go publically live?

THE FINALS release date

It has arrived at last. Image via Embark Studios

THE FINALS, as of Dec. 7, has officially launched. After constant messages of upgrades and new content for the game without a release date, Embark Studios dropped the bombshell announcement live from The Game Awards in Los Angeles, U.S.

“A full release date is not set yet, but our aim is to launch in 2023,” Embark said in the game’s official Discord channel after the final beta in October. Many were suspicious of this as the year drew to a close, but ultimately the game is now available to all on PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

If you’ve already played one of the game’s numerous beta phases, some rewards from the playtest will be transferable to the game once it comes out. You will have to verify your account with Embark once you launch the game, with your email address and date of birth required when you start.