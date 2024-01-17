The FINALS update 1.5.0: Full patch notes listed

Embark Studios has dropped a huge 1.5.0 update for The FINALS, and we’ve got a complete look at the changes and tweaks set to influence both gameplay and its overall content.

The FINALS differentiates itself from any other FPS with its destructive gameplay—in more ways than one. The FINALS player count shows that a lot of participants are entering its virtual world every day, but it’s clear the developers felt changes were needed, which update 1.5.0 is looking to do.

The new Solo Bank It game mode will surely rock the foundations of The FINALS harder than any RPG could, and with a litany of improvements and tweaks, update 1.5.0 could prove to be a huge step in the right direction. Let’s take a look.

What’s in the 1.5.0 update for The FINALS?

Are the patch notes as majestic as this The FINALS art? Image via Embark Studios

Solo Bank It is game’s first single-player mode

If you’re more into your single-player gameplay, then your prayers have finally been answered. No longer is The FINALS just about multiplayer madness, as you can now play a solo version of Bank It. Usually, it’s four teams of two competing to bank $40,000 quicker than their opponents, but no more with Solo Bank It.

We do recommend you make the most of it though, as Embark Studios has indicated that it’s a “limited-time,” mode—so get on it before it goes!

Clamping down on cheating

In a positive move for The FINALS, the developers have ramped up the fight against cheaters and hackers. “We’re introducing our fair play guidelines, with revamped and improved detection methods for unfair play,” Embark announced on X. “From now on, we’ll restrict cheaters with more confidence and will be able to stand firmly behind our bans.”

So if you are someone who cheats, number one, you shouldn’t, and number two, don’t. You’ll face the consequences otherwise.

Equipment and weapon buffs & nerfs

Both weapons and equipment have been heavily targeted by the 1.5.0 update with many of the game’s most popular hardware being altered in one way or another.

These are some of the most notable changes to Weapons:

Damage has been increased for the Flamethrower , LH1 , M60 , and V9S

for the , , , and Damage has been decreased for the SH1900 Shotgun

for the The Riot Shield has been tweaked to be more responsive and remove unintentional damage-blocking

has been tweaked to be more responsive and remove unintentional damage-blocking The M11 has had its recoil pattern adjusted and is now easier to control

Here are big tweaks and fixes made to Gadgets:

C4 damage has been decreased .

damage has been . RPG damage has been decreased .

damage has been . Stun Gun ‘s period of immobilization has been reduced

‘s period of immobilization has been Cooldown has been increased for the Gas Mine

Cooldown has been decreased for the Flashbang, Incendiary Mine, Vanishing Bomb, Tracking Dart

Ability tweaks

Abilities are also under the microscope with a hefty number of adjustments being made—ones that could force you to rethink your strategy moving forward.

Check out the biggest ability changes:

Mesh Shield has had its health decreased

has had its Cloaking Device has had its activation cost and minimum required charge time increased

has had its activation and minimum required Grappling Hook can no longer become implanted into objects attached to carriables

Quality of life improvements

Rounding off this meaty update is a whole crowd of improvements and fixes. Aspects such as faulty weapon animations, server crash difficulties, map inadequacies, and attribute-boosting maneuvers not in the sport of The FINALS have all been looked at and changed.

This is merely a handful of the most important parts of the 1.5.0 update for The FINALS. If you’re interested, you can check out the full extent of the 1.5.0 patch notes here on The FINALS official website.