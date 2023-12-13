THE FINALS’ 1.2.3 patch improves matchmaking—but it comes at a cost

The update comes with a couple of other fixes, too.

Good news, THE FINALS players: Embark Studios’ latest patch, though a small one, promises to improve matchmaking to ensure you find more even matches—but it also means you’ll be queuing for longer.

The 1.2.3 patch is a relatively small hotfix, but improved matchmaking is an important update regardless. THE FINALS uses skill-based matchmaking, much like many other online shooters including Call of Duty and Apex Legends, so you only ever play against people of a similar skill level. In theory, this helps prevent newbies from being stomped by experts.

Online will hopefully be more inviting to newbies. Image via Embark Studios

As explained in an update on Steam, the patch went live earlier today. But Embark Studios admits it means matchmaking times will likely be “ever so slightly longer.” It’s an unfortunate side-effect, but hopefully not too egregious. Improved matchmaking is ultimately fruitless if it takes forever for you to find a game. Hopefully, this’ll be something Embark Studios improves upon with future patches.

Despite its overwhelming prevalence in multiplayer games, skill-based matchmaking is a point of contention for some players. Plenty argue that it’s actively bad and should be removed, though its continued presence suggests its critics are a loud minority. Regardless, if you’re not a fan of this form of matchmaking, you’re not going to enjoy THE FINALS.

Matchmaking isn’t the only thing the new patch addresses. There was a login issue on Steam that was causing players to receive faulty ban messages and an incorrect timer on the in-game shop, but the patch should resolve both of these.

Lastly, the patch addresses backfilling for the Quick Cash and Bank It modes. Embark doesn’t go into the specifics, but essentially, backfilling should happen to you less often. Plus, if it does, you should have more time remaining in the match. Backfilling is when players are added to a match already in-progress after others have dropped out, so theoretically, you shouldn’t find yourself being sent into a match that’s nearly over.