Is THE FINALS available on PlayStation 5?

THE FINALS, the latest shooter from Embark Studios, is releasing soon on several platforms. Players will be pitted against other teams to complete objectives and get the most gold in a virtual arena.

The game’s third beta phase has closed on Nov. 5 and its official launch is now next in line. Although a release date has yet to be revealed by the developer, it said it’s planned for late 2023 but whether THE FINALS will make it to player’s collections by Christmas remains doubtful.

The shooting game is fast-paced. Players will have to use their best aiming skills, as well as a sharp game sense and knowledge of strategy to get the victory in THE FINALS. But will you be able to play THE FINALS on PlayStation 5?

Is THE FINALS on PlayStation 5?

You can choose to deactivate cross-play. Image via Embark Studios

THE FINALS will be available on several platforms at launch, including the PlayStation 5. The title is already listed in the PlayStation Store.

Before it launches, players can add the game to their wishlist. You’ll receive a notification when the game is available to download upon its official launch. It’s free-to-play, although it will include a purchasable battle pass.

The game will also include a cross-platform feature upon launch. Players can play with and against users across numerous platforms including the PS5 as well as Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You’ll also have the choice to deactivate the option if you don’t want to be matched with players from other platforms.