You can be the last one standing... for a short while, anyways.

THE FINALS is a competitive first-person shooter, but does it include battle royale mechanics?

The free-to-play game offers a fresh multiplayer experience inspired by several shooters, and with battle royale games continue to be popular, it would be understandable if the developer chose to appeal to the same audience.

THE FINALS features several game modes to experiment with, including arcade and competitive modes. Is one of these THE FINALS game modes a battle royale? Here is the answer.

Is THE FINALS a battle royale game?

The competitive mode isn’t a battle royale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, THE FINALS features two game modes: Quick Cash and Bank It.

Neither of these game modes have being the last one standing as the win condition, however, which means THE FINALS is not a battle royale game. It can be considered closer to a capture-the-flag game.

In Quick Cash, three teams of three players are pitted against each other to find cashboxes and deposit funds in them. While eliminating enemies will help you, it’s not the main objective in the game.

Bank It is similar to the other game mode, except players fight among themselves. To win, you must get the most coins within a specific time limit.

In addition to these cash objectives, players respawn after dying, so it’s practically impossible to be the last player or team in the game, unless everyone else dies roughly at the same time—and it won’t last long.

Will THE FINALS get a battle royale mode?

Although THE FINALS doesn’t have a battle royale mode, one might be added in the future. The game is recent, and the developer can experiment with new game modes as time passes and seasons release. This has yet to be officially mentioned, however, so it’s unclear whether it will be added at a later date.