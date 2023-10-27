How to fix THE FINALS crashing error

Unable to play THE FINALS open beta due to incessant crashes? Nothing’s more disheartening than seeing your favorite game stop working, but it’s a common occurrence in beta tests. Don’t worry—as long as it’s not an issue on the server’s side, we’ve got the remedies you need to fix the crashing for good.

Embark Studios launched THE FINALS’ first open beta phase on Oct. 26, with cross play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. While the game did impress players with its multiple game modes, enticing visuals, and gripping mechanics, it also came with several launch hiccups, including an annoying crashing error.

If you’re finding yourself unable to play THE FINALS due to crashes, these workarounds could solve the problem.

What is THE FINALS crashing error and how to fix it?

Ever since its concept was revealed early this year, THE FINALS garnered a lot of appreciation from the shooter fandom for its unique spin on the genre—so much so that it’s unsurprising the servers quickly became flooded with players when the game launched into its first open beta test.

Crashes can seriously hamper THE FINALS‘ unmissable experience. Image via Embark Studios

If you are unable to play the game right now, or if it’s crashing whenever you’re trying to launch it, it’s likely because too many players are trying to log in at the same time, causing a server bottleneck. This isn’t the only possible cause for THE FINALS crashing error, though, so read on for more information.

Possible fixes for THE FINALS crashing on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

A jittery network, hardware hiccups or limitations, and third-party applications that hog system memory can also cause the game to stop working on your system. Here’s how to fix them.

1) Check your network connection

A bad network connection is absolutely detrimental to your gaming experience and can cause crashes too. THE FINALS may crash with an error code or message because of your internet connection.

First, check if your connection is working properly. If the ping is too high or you are experiencing packet loss, try restarting the router and modem. If possible, switch to a direct internet connection instead of using Wi-Fi. If you are still losing packets, try changing the ethernet port to a different one to check for defects.

If nothing helps, you can contact your service provider and ask them fix to the connection for you.

2) Check if your PC meets the minimum requirements for THE FINALS

Here are the minimum PC requirements for the open beta.

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 580

With the above, you should be able to run the game on medium graphics and balanced resolution scaling at 30 FPS. But we’d recommend a system that has the following specs for a stable 60 FPS experience.

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video / GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

If you have a low-end system, it could be the cause behind THE FINALS crashing.

It’s worth noting that on the day of the launch, the developers acknowledged crashing is a known issue on Xbox and PlayStation platforms and even deployed a fix.

Thanks for being so patient with us as we sorted out a few hickups! 🫶



THE FINALS Open Beta is now LIVE on Steam, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5! Gear up, team up, and #REACHTHEFINALS! pic.twitter.com/2lTS1quffX — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) October 26, 2023

Make sure you keep the game updated to the latest available version, as the patch could have fixed your problem.

4) Verify integrity of game files

If you are playing THE FINALS on PC via Steam, you can try verifying the game files for any corrupted data. This could help mitigate the crashing error.

Open your Steam Library, right-click THE FINALS and select Properties. Go to the Installed Files tab and click Verify integrity of game files. Let the process complete and then restart Steam. Now try launching the game and see if the crashing error persists.

Check if your AMD or NVIDIA graphics card needs a driver update. Outdated video drivers are one of the leading causes of game crashes. Make sure to download and install the latest driver offered by your video card’s manufacturer.

Also, don’t forget to keep your operating system updated as well. THE FINALS requires the latest version of Windows to run.

6) Check for resource-hogging programs on your PC

Some third-party overlays and programs can exhaust your system’s capacity, causing games like THE FINALS to crash. Try disabling overlays from AMD, NVIDIA, MSI, Discord, and others, and check if the issue persists.

Also, check the Task Manager for any program that might be occupying a lot of the system’s memory. End such tasks and see if the issue persists.

If none of the fixes help mitigate THE FINALS crashing issue, you can be sure that it’s a problem on the developer’s side. Check social pages for notifications about server hiccups or known issues that might be causing crashes. Unfortunately, if the problem is on the developer’s end, there’s nothing you can do to fix it, and you’ll just have to wait for a patch.



