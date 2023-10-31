How to convert your VALORANT sensitivity to THE FINALS

Stay cracked from one game to the next.

With THE FINALS seemingly drawing in cracked aimers and movement demons alike in droves during its open beta, it’s not a bad idea for many to bring over their preferred mouse sensitivities, especially from VALORANT.

Although the two are vastly different games with completely different objectives, team structures, and tempos, there is at least one major similarity with both titles that all FPS players can get behind—the need to shoot your enemies in the face.

Here’s how to convert your VALORANT sensitivity for use in THE FINALS.

How to use your VALORANT sensitivity in THE FINALS

The easiest way to convert your VALORANT sensitivity over to THE FINALS is by using a third-party website. In general, any third-party tool that supports both games will be able to calculate exactly what your VALORANT sensitivity is in THE FINALS by taking into account each of the systems’ scales, as well as factors like your DPI.

All you need to do is enter your preferred VALORANT sensitivity and DPI into one of these tools and it should give you the number to use in THE FINALS.

In this case, my converted sensitivity in THE FINALS is 11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to calculate your conversions manually, you need to multiply your VALORANT sensitivity by 88.74. The fact the conversion ratio is something as large as this is perhaps to be expected considering the average player in VALORANT typically uses a sensitivity that sits below one.

Meanwhile, the sensitivity slider in THE FINALS is much less precise and favors whole numbers, so if you find that your VALORANT sensitivity is caught between two numbers in the combat game show FPS, you’ll likely need to round it up or down.

Additionally, VALORANT has both a scoped sensitivity multiplier and an ADS sensitivity multiplier, while THE FINALS offers just a mouse zoom sensitivity multiplier, so this setting could call for some further experimentation.

Of course, figuring out your ideal sensitivity in VALORANT is a whole other ordeal—as well as evaluating whether or not actually it fits the pace of THE FINALS—so while converting your Riot Games sensitivity might not always be the perfect solution, it could serve as a great starting point at the very least.