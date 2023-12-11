How many players can play The FINALS?

Just how many players can reach The FINALS?

THE FINALS caters to all needs, whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive player who thrives on the ranked environment buzz. But how many people can actually take part The FINALS matches?

Like most other FPS titles, The FINALS is rather accommodating when it comes to the nature of how you want to experience the action. If you like to play for fun, mess around, and not be too down if you lose or play badly, then casual is perfect. If you have a “must-win-at-any-cost edge,” then you need ranked play.

Which type of game mode you choose to play in The FINALS will dictate how many players there are, so here’s a quick guide on game mode player numbers that will shoot straight with you.

How many players are in a casual game of The FINALS?

Ascend to victory. Image via Embark Studios

Depending on which of the casual game modes you opt for in The FINALS, you can expect to clash in a lobby of nine players with the Quick Cash game mode, whereas Bank It ups the stakes and numbers by featuring four teams of three—for 12 players in total.

There are only a handful of game modes in The FINALS at present, but I fully anticipate Embark Studios adding more content and game modes soon.

How many players are in a ranked game of The FINALS?

On the other hand, if you opt for The FINALS‘ competitive mode, the circumstances are altered slightly as a ranked Tournament features a whopping 48 players—although not all at the same time. Unranked lowers the number by opting for half of this, meaning 24 players in total.

In a ranked Tournament, 16 teams of three players compete across several matches, with winners progressing through until they reach, you guessed it, The FINALS.

So, Tournament features four matches each, with four teams in the first round. Losing teams are cut at the end of every round, until it culminates in the grand final with four teams of three.

Unranked largely follows the same format, but there are no reward points for taking part, and it’s a lot more lax compared to ranked. Hence, the reduced teams and player numbers.