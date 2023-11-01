Does THE FINALS have aim assist?

This game show-like FPS THE FINALS has garnered attention from avid shooter players, though many on controller have wondered if THE FINALS has aim assist or not.

Aim assist is a common mechanic placed in shooter games released on console. With aim assist enabled, your reticle can track enemies’ hitboxes much easier and make it less difficult to aim at enemies while playing with controller sticks. Though helpful for casual players, plenty of discourse has raged about the competitive integrity of aim assist in competitive environments.

As THE FINALS is one of the most recent entries into the large FPS space, many players are curious to see whether or not the game has aim assist.

THE FINALS aim assist, explained

Gunplay is a massive part of THE FINALS | Image via Embark Studios

THE FINALS does have aim assist currently for both PC and console. This controversial mechanic has been implemented on PC in hopes to smooth crossplay between PC and console players.

As of Oct. 29, THE FINALS has already had a major controversy surrounding the inclusion of aim assist. Redditors quickly realized that you are able to get aim assist by by simply plugging in an eligible controller while still using their mouse to aim and look around.

Though you do need to hold the controller and mouse input down at the same time, this bug has temporarily brought aim assist to all players. At the time of writing, the PC aim assist bug is still widespread across THE FINALS, although FPS veterans expect the oversight to be removed after the closed beta ends on Nov. 5.

Aim assist is often considered an advantage to controller players as it gives a larger margin for error and helps controller users to snap their reticle onto enemy hitboxes without needing as much precision. Since mouse and keyboard players usually have a wider range of motions, this is also viewed as leveling the playing field between the two sides.

Either way you might fall on the issue, it appears aim assist will be part of THE FINALS going forward.