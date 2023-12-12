Crafty THE FINALS player finds alternate Defibrillator use that wasn’t in beta

Defibrillators have been a staple in gaming for ages, with the tool mainly used to revive unlucky downed allies. Not so for one clever player in THE FINALS though, who has been using the revive tool as a weapon since the game’s full launch.

The player included a montage of clips of hilarious eliminations in THE FINALS using a variety of objects on the map, but the majority of their kills came thanks to the Defibrillator, one of the best “support” gadgets for the Medium characters. Of course, this isn’t how the Defib is meant to be used, but hats off to our contestant nonetheless.

Interestingly, this has only become a feature in the full THE FINALS game after its global launch just last week. Previous beta tests of THE FINALS didn’t include the ability to deal damage or kill with the Defibrillator, despite many trying to do so at the time. Its new and very damaging addition, at least for me, is a throwback to the Battlefield days of old with medics running at enemies with the shock paddles at full stretch, shocking enemies into submission.

It has now been confirmed as a feature in THE FINALS—but don’t expect to be one-shotting your enemies. The Defibrillator only deals 50 damage, which means you’ll need to all but kill your enemies before equipping and charging the Defib. You’ll also need to get in melee range for the kill, which is a challenge given how fast players move.

Funnily enough, getting kills with the Defibrillator isn’t actually part of the game’s wacky list of achievements either, which includes hitting opponents with explosive canisters, eliminating players with flowerpots, and dealing a million damage to the arena. Surely a Defib kill deserves some sort of medal, Embark?

Still, if all else fails and you have nothing to turn to, those running the Defibrillator will now have a great way to battle up close. Just don’t forget to use the Defib properly from time to time and help out your THE FINALS allies.