All The FINALS trophies and achievements

The FINALS wants you to stay engaged for quite a while based on its trophy and achievement list. We’ve got the full set of extra objectives to show you how to master The FINALS.
2023 has had its doors, and pretty much everything else, blown open by The FINALS. A new take on the FPS genre, The FINALS incorporates team-based play, environmental destructibility, and chaos into its free-to-play package.
As well as the frenetic gunplay and parkour-based platforming, Embark Studios is looking to hook The FINALS players with a tasty trophies and achievements list.
The FINALS trophy and achievement list
Strap yourself in as there are 51 trophies and 50 achievements to obtain in THE FINALS—with the Platinum trophy proving to be the trust outlier as usual. As someone who’s both thoroughly investigated this list and played The FINALS, I can confirm getting every single one ticked off is a big ask.
Some require typical time investment to complete, while others require you to master the game’s arsenal of abilities and weapons, and become familiar with the FPS title’s various environments.
|Name
|Description
|FINALS’ Frontrunner
|Get all Trophies
|Participation Ribbon
|Create a contestant
|Initial Deposit
|Insert a cash box into a cashout station
|Med Student
|Revive a teammate
|Returning Contestant
|Play 3 rounds of Quick Cash
|Green Light
|Play 10 rounds with a Light Build
|Mass Medium
|Play 10 rounds with a Medium Build
|Play The Heavy
|Play 10 rounds with a Heavy Build
|Rising Star
|Play 3 Tournament rounds
|Life Of The Party
|Play 10 rounds in a party
|Savings Specialist
|Obtain a total of 100,000 cash
|Lesson Learner
|Complete the Tutorial
|Attending Physician
|Revive teammates 50 times
|Demolition Expert
|Deal 1,000,000 damage to arenas
|Dead Shot
|Get 300 eliminations with Ranged Weapons
|Strong Arm
|Get 150 eliminations with Melee Weapons
|Gadget Guru
|Get 150 eliminations with Gadgets
|Defense Devotee
|Block a total of 25,00 damage
|Resident Doctor
|Heal teammates for a total of 25,000 health
|Light Years
|Win 150 rounds with a Light Build
|Medium Rare
|Win 150 rounds with a Medium Build
|Heavy Hand
|Win 150 rounds with a Heavy Build
|Deep Pockets
|Obtain a total of 50,000,000 cash
|Show Stopper
|Win the final round in Tournament or Ranked Tournament
|Stop Payment
|Eliminate an opponent while they are carrying a cash box, 5 times
|Asset Protection
|Eliminate an opponent trying to steal your cashout, 10 times
|Last-minute Gift
|Start a cashout with less than 10 seconds remaining in the match
|Buzzer Beater
|Steal a cashout with less than 10 seconds remaining in the match
|Highway Patrol
|Eliminate an opponent while you are riding a Zipline, 10 times
|Hot Shot
|Eliminate an opponent while you are on fire, 5 times in a single round
|Just Like Scotty
|Win a round in any mode without being eliminated
|Bombouncer
|Eliminate an opponent by bouncing a grenade on a Jump Pad
|Pressure Prize
|Hit an opponent in the head with an explosive carriable
|Dodgeball Champion
|Hit opponents with 3 different carriables within 15 seconds
|Clip and Slide
|Eliminate an opponent with a headshot while you are sliding
|Multitasker
|Eliminate 3 opponents with 3 different items or carriables within 10 seconds
|Busy Body
|Eliminate 3 opponents with a Melee Weapon within 10 seconds
|Crowd Pleaser
|Finish in first place, 3 times in a row
|Pyro Prodigy
|Eliminate 25 enemies with fire
|Toxic Tact
|Eliminate 25 enemies with gas
|Golden Bullet
|Get a headshot elimination with the last bullet in the magazine of your primary weapon
|Fatal Florist
|Eliminate a player with a flowerpot
|Charitable Donation
|Eliminate an opponent with a cash box
|Field Goal
|Throw a cash box into a cashout station from 20 meters away
|Speed Run
|Start a cashout within 15 seconds after opening a vault
|Showboaster
|Use an emote after eliminating a player
|Butter Fingers
|Get eliminated by your own grenade
|Sky Bridge Saboteur
|Destroy the skybridge in Seoul
|Artful Expressionist
|Eliminate a player while you are emoting
|Space Rock Skipper
|Bounce a meteor off a Jump Pad during the Metero Showers event
|Blast Caster
|Place an Explosive Mine on a carriable and get an elimination by throwing it at an enemy