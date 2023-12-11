All The FINALS trophies and achievements

Get recognized with a bunch of achievements and trophies.

The FINALS wants you to stay engaged for quite a while based on its trophy and achievement list. We’ve got the full set of extra objectives to show you how to master The FINALS.

2023 has had its doors, and pretty much everything else, blown open by The FINALS. A new take on the FPS genre, The FINALS incorporates team-based play, environmental destructibility, and chaos into its free-to-play package.

As well as the frenetic gunplay and parkour-based platforming, Embark Studios is looking to hook The FINALS players with a tasty trophies and achievements list.

The FINALS trophy and achievement list

Strap yourself in as there are 51 trophies and 50 achievements to obtain in THE FINALS—with the Platinum trophy proving to be the trust outlier as usual. As someone who’s both thoroughly investigated this list and played The FINALS, I can confirm getting every single one ticked off is a big ask.

Some require typical time investment to complete, while others require you to master the game’s arsenal of abilities and weapons, and become familiar with the FPS title’s various environments.

NameDescription
FINALS’ FrontrunnerGet all Trophies
Participation RibbonCreate a contestant
Initial DepositInsert a cash box into a cashout station
Med StudentRevive a teammate
Returning ContestantPlay 3 rounds of Quick Cash
Green LightPlay 10 rounds with a Light Build
Mass MediumPlay 10 rounds with a Medium Build
Play The HeavyPlay 10 rounds with a Heavy Build
Rising StarPlay 3 Tournament rounds
Life Of The PartyPlay 10 rounds in a party
Savings SpecialistObtain a total of 100,000 cash
Lesson LearnerComplete the Tutorial
Attending PhysicianRevive teammates 50 times
Demolition ExpertDeal 1,000,000 damage to arenas
Dead ShotGet 300 eliminations with Ranged Weapons
Strong ArmGet 150 eliminations with Melee Weapons
Gadget GuruGet 150 eliminations with Gadgets
Defense DevoteeBlock a total of 25,00 damage
Resident DoctorHeal teammates for a total of 25,000 health
Light YearsWin 150 rounds with a Light Build
Medium RareWin 150 rounds with a Medium Build
Heavy HandWin 150 rounds with a Heavy Build
Deep PocketsObtain a total of 50,000,000 cash
Show StopperWin the final round in Tournament or Ranked Tournament
Stop PaymentEliminate an opponent while they are carrying a cash box, 5 times
Asset ProtectionEliminate an opponent trying to steal your cashout, 10 times
Last-minute GiftStart a cashout with less than 10 seconds remaining in the match
Buzzer BeaterSteal a cashout with less than 10 seconds remaining in the match
Highway PatrolEliminate an opponent while you are riding a Zipline, 10 times
Hot ShotEliminate an opponent while you are on fire, 5 times in a single round
Just Like ScottyWin a round in any mode without being eliminated
BombouncerEliminate an opponent by bouncing a grenade on a Jump Pad
Pressure PrizeHit an opponent in the head with an explosive carriable
Dodgeball ChampionHit opponents with 3 different carriables within 15 seconds
Clip and SlideEliminate an opponent with a headshot while you are sliding
MultitaskerEliminate 3 opponents with 3 different items or carriables within 10 seconds
Busy BodyEliminate 3 opponents with a Melee Weapon within 10 seconds
Crowd PleaserFinish in first place, 3 times in a row
Pyro ProdigyEliminate 25 enemies with fire
Toxic TactEliminate 25 enemies with gas
Golden BulletGet a headshot elimination with the last bullet in the magazine of your primary weapon
Fatal FloristEliminate a player with a flowerpot
Charitable DonationEliminate an opponent with a cash box
Field GoalThrow a cash box into a cashout station from 20 meters away
Speed RunStart a cashout within 15 seconds after opening a vault
ShowboasterUse an emote after eliminating a player
Butter FingersGet eliminated by your own grenade
Sky Bridge SaboteurDestroy the skybridge in Seoul
Artful ExpressionistEliminate a player while you are emoting
Space Rock SkipperBounce a meteor off a Jump Pad during the Metero Showers event
Blast CasterPlace an Explosive Mine on a carriable and get an elimination by throwing it at an enemy

