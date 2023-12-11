All The FINALS trophies and achievements

The FINALS wants you to stay engaged for quite a while based on its trophy and achievement list. We’ve got the full set of extra objectives to show you how to master The FINALS.

2023 has had its doors, and pretty much everything else, blown open by The FINALS. A new take on the FPS genre, The FINALS incorporates team-based play, environmental destructibility, and chaos into its free-to-play package.

As well as the frenetic gunplay and parkour-based platforming, Embark Studios is looking to hook The FINALS players with a tasty trophies and achievements list.

The FINALS trophy and achievement list

Image via Embark Studios

Strap yourself in as there are 51 trophies and 50 achievements to obtain in THE FINALS—with the Platinum trophy proving to be the trust outlier as usual. As someone who’s both thoroughly investigated this list and played The FINALS, I can confirm getting every single one ticked off is a big ask.

Some require typical time investment to complete, while others require you to master the game’s arsenal of abilities and weapons, and become familiar with the FPS title’s various environments.