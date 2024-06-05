All new collectibles in ESO’s Gold Road expansion

Several new Collectibles were added in the Gold Road expansion for Elder Scrolls Online players to earn and enjoy, from mounts, pets, outfits, emotes, and even mementos. There are 15 new collectibles in total, and each comes with specific requirements before you can get your hands on these expansion goodies.

All new collectibles in ESO Gold Road

The Refulgent Mirrormoor Steed looks epic. Image via ZeniMax

From the official ESO Gold Road version 10.0.5 patch notes, we know 15 new collectibles were added to ESO. These can be split into eight categories: Mounts, pets, outfits, emotes, mementos, skins, face and body markings, and dyes.

Mounts

Refulgent Mirrormoor Steed: Obtained by earning the “Knot Worthy” achievement. This is hard to achieve because you must earn all the Lucent Citadel achievements.

Wildburn Tiger-Lynx: Obtained by earning the "Savior of West Weald" achievement.

Pets

Prism Wasp: Obtained by earning the “In Memory of” achievement.

Outfits

Nantharion’s Regalia pages: These are awarded to players who complete multiple achievements regarding the exploration of West Weald.

Gold Road Dragoon pages: These can be obtained from the Impresario or Zenithar's Sublime Parcel during the event, Zeal of Zenithar.

Ayleid Lich pages: These can be obtained from the Impresario or Pelinal's Boon Box during the "Whitestrake's Mayhem" event.

Emotes

True-Sight Lens: You can get this emote by completing the last quest in the new Scribing questline.

Skin

Fractured Glory: You can get this special skin by completing the “Adventurer Across a Decade” achievement.

Face and Body Markings

Ithelia’s Threads: This marking is earned by getting the “Lucent Citadel Conqueror” and “Retrieval Specialist” achievements.

Veteran's Homage: This is earned by getting the "Veteran of the Infinite" and "Archival Veteran" achievements.

Dyes

West Weald Autumnal Orange: You can get this orange dye by earning the “Hero of the Gold Road” achievement.

Scholarium Cerulean: You can get this cerulean dye by earning the "Pen is Mightier than the Sword" achievement.

Lucentshard Azure: This azure dye is earned by completing the "Lucent Citadel Vanquisher" achievement.

If you need help earning each, check out the ESO Hub’s extensive and very useful Gold Road achievement list, which has detailed information on how to get each.

