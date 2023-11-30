The Day Before, an MMO set in a post-apocalyptical version of the United States, will initially launch in early access for PC only. While multiple online gaming libraries are available, most games launch on Steam, and players want to know if The Day Before will follow suit.

The reason why so many games launch on Steam at first is because Valve’s platform is the most popular out there and has been a staple for years. But is The Day Before coming to Steam as well?

Is The Day Before on Steam?

Yes, The Day Before has an active page on Steam and is set to release on the platform between Dec. 7 and 8, depending on your region. The game is coming out in early access, so be wary that there might be some nasty bugs the first time you play it.

Can you pre-order The Day Before on Steam?

It looks like The Day Before is finally launching after a string of delays. Image via FNTASTIC

At the time of writing, pre-ordering The Day Before is not available on Steam. All players can do is access The Day Before‘s page on Steam and add the MMO to their wishlist. Doing this will make Steam send a notification when The Day Before is available.

Is The Day Before available on other digital libraries?

It’s unlikely The Day Before will be available on another video game digital distribution service anytime soon. The developer FNTASTIC hasn’t announced any plans to bring The Day Before to the Epic Games Store, for example, which is Steam’s No. 1 rival.

All that we know so far is that The Day Before is launching first for PC via Steam, and FNTASTIC will release the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at an undisclosed date. The developer wants to fix whatever bugs and generally improve The Day Before ahead of its console launch.