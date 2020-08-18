Top TFT performers may get minor nerfs in 10.17 patch

Possible changes for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics patch 10.17 are being tested in PBE, including a few nerfs and buffs to top-performing champions.

Scheduled to go live on Aug. 19, no major changes were initially planned for patch 10.17. And while the TFT team was taking some much needed time off this past week, no adjustments were being tested via PBE.

But just days before the patch, Riot uploaded a few notable changes, like nerfs to Master Yi, Neeko, Gangplank, and 2/4 Sniper traits. Nerfs aren’t the only changes on the menu, however, as there are buffs to Xerath and Cassiopeia, too.

Traits

The only trait change being tested is a nerf to Sniper, with “two and four” unit damage per hex being lowered.

Two unit damage per hex lowered from 10 to 9 percent.

Four unit damage per hex lowered from 18 to 16 percent.

The changes are minor and will not nerf Astro Sniper to the ground. But the tweaks may just be enough to give other comps a chance of bumping the top-performing comp from consistently placing in the top four.

Champions

A change to Master Yi shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that Mortdog mentioned in his latest post-MORTEM that the Blademaster was due for a slight nerf. Gangplank was also in the hot seat given his recent performances at the TFT qualifier tournaments within Mech Demolitionist comps.

Neeko

Ability damage lowered from 150/250/500 to 150/250/450

Master Yi

True damage lowered from 75/100/150 to 70/95/145

Cassiopeia

Ability damage increased from 700/1500/3000 to 700/1500/3500

Gangplank

Ability damage lowered from 550/700/9001 to 525/675/9001

Xerath

Ability damage increased from 300/400/2500 to 320/440/2500

Buffs to Cassiopia could prompt a return of Vanguard/Mystic and a Xerath adjustment might just be enough to bring back four Dark Star into the late-game mix.

Nerfs and buffs being tested in PBE are subject to change prior to the release of TFT patch 10.17 on Aug. 19.