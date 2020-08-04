Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16: Full notes and updates

Chasing traits and three-star champions, along with minor tweaks for the stability of the meta, are the focus of Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.16.

Patch 10.15 restored a good amount of balance to the TFT meta, but a few tweaks are still necessary. Astro Snipers have been overperforming, receiving a slight nerf, and Space Pirates got a buff for item optimization. A new Galaxy will also join the fray, bumping out Star Cluster.

Patch 10.16 includes a few new Little Legends, featuring one-star Spirit Blossoms versions of Hushtail, Melisma, and Pengu. Heading into TFT Patch 10.17, most of the Riot dev teams are taking some time off for the first week of 10.16. This means 10.17 will be minor with a few tweaks and 10.18 will be the next full patch.

Here are the full notes and updates for TFT Patch 10.16.

Galaxy

Say goodbye to Star Cluster and hello to Salvage World. The new Galaxy allows players to sell a champion with completed items and have them broken back into components. This includes full items received from Kayn and the carousel.

Item nerfs and buffs

Several underperforming items were buffed in Patch 10.16, with Hand of Justice and Locket of the Iron Solari looking to have the biggest impact on the TFT meta.

Hand of Justice

Heal 50 health on hit adjusted to Grants 50 percent healing from damage done by both abilities and basic attacks.

Hextech Gunblade

Overhealing generates a shield (maximum 400 health).

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield value increased from 250/275/350 to 250/300/375.

Runaan’s Hurricane

Attack damage multiplier increased from 70 to 75 percent.

Statikk Shiv

Primary damage decreased from 90 to 85.

Produces additional 85 True Damage if the target has a shield or is CC’d.

Sword Breaker

Chance to disarm increased from 25 to 33 percent.

Trait nerfs and buffs

A number of adjustments were made to traits, such as a Chrono attack speed buff and an item increase chance in Space Pirates. Infiltrators also got a bug fix. Placing champions in the frontline won’t get them to your opponent’s backline faster.

Chrono

Attack speed gains decrease from 8/3.5/1.5/0.75 to 8/3/1/0.5

Infiltrators

Jump time has been fixed at 0.6 seconds, meaning putting Infiltrators on the front line will no longer get them to the backline faster.

Rebel

Shield amount increased from 150/210/330 to 150/225/400.

Space Pirate

Chance to drop an item increased from 25 to 33 percent.

Vanguard

Bonus armor decreased from 125/300/1000 to 125/300/900.

Champion nerfs and buffs

A slight increase in health was applied to Fiora and Zed may become an infiltrator of choice in the mid and late-game thanks to his damage steal increase at two and three-star. And say goodbye to those early meeps from Bard since he received a mana decrease at one-star.

Fiora

Health increase from 450 to 500.

Zed

Damage steal increased from 20/25/40 to 20/33/50.

Bard

Passive mana decreased from 8/20/90 to 5/20/90

Fizz

Spell power decreased from 400/550/4000 to 350/550/4000

Jhin

Attack speed reduced from 1.0 to 0.95.

Teemo

Attack speed reduced from 1.0 to 0.95.

Gangplank

Orbital Strike spell damage increased from 450/600/9001 to 550/700/9001

Chase traits

It’s not often in TFT ranked that players will go for traits like nine Rebels or nine Star Guardians. To encourage various styles of gameplay, the dev team has buffed a number of traits at their maximum level.

Rebel (9): 330 and 15 percent to 400 HP and 20 percent damage buff.

Star Guardian (9): 45 to 60 mana.

Battlecast (8): 880 to 1000 damage/healing.

Dark Star (8): 38 to 48 attack damage and spell power.

Infiltrator (6): 120 percent to 150 percent attack speed.

Three-star champion buffs

Similar to the chase traits, buffing a variety of three-star champions should provide additional options to players when heading into late-game comps. A few TFT champions that may have a major impact are Illaoi, Ahri, Blitzcrank, Mordekaiser, Nautilus, Ezreal, Vi, Rumble, and Riven.

Illaoi

Spell damage increased from 325 to 400.

Defense steal increased from 60 to 80 percent.

Leona

Spell damage reduction increased from 200 to 400.

Malphinte

Spell shield increased from 60 to 70 percent.

Poppy

Spell damage increased from 200 to 225.

Spell shield increased from 400 to 450.

Ziggs

Spell damage increased from 550 to 600.

Ahri

Spell damage increased from 375 to 425.

Annie

Spell damage increased from 600 to 700.

Spell shield damage increased from 700 to 800.

Blitzcrank

Spell damage increased from 850 to 1337.

Darius

Spell damage increased from 800 to 888.

Lucian

Spell damage increased from 550 to 625.

Mordekaiser

Spell shield increased from 800 to 875.

Nautilus

Spell damage increased from 400 to 500.

Base stun duration increased from five to six seconds.

Shen

Dodge duration increased from five to six seconds.

MR increased from 45 to 90.

Ezreal

Spell damage increased from 400 to 800.

Rumble

Spell damage increased from 1,500 to 1,650.

Vi

Spell damage increased from 100 to 1350.

Secondary damage increased from 500 to 600.

Vayne

Spell attack damage increased from 225 to 275 percent.

Gnar

Transform health increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

Riven

Base spell damage increased from 450 to 600.

Spell shield increased from 1000 to 1,200.

Final spell damage increased from 1,000 to 1,500.

Janna

Stun duration increased from 1.5 to 8 seconds.

Little Legends

Kami Hushtail Kami Melisma

Players can find Hushtail, Melisma, and Pengu in the TFT store to purchase their variants shortly after Patch 10.16 drops. One-star versions were available on the PBE last week, teasing what the other variations may look like.

TFT Patch 10.16 will go live on Aug. 5.