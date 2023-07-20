The Sorcerer trait in TFT Set 9, explained

One of the staple magic-damage-focused traits of Teamfight Tactics is back in Set Nine, but doing a little more than just offering more ability power to the team. Thanks to strong units, and a new ability, Sorcerers have found themselves in a very useful spot so far.

Here is how the Sorcerer trait works in TFT Set Nine, along with a list of all units that have the trait.

How the Sorcerer trait works in TFT Set Nine

The Sorcerer trait, like previous sets, offers an ability power bonus, specifically to Sorcerer units in Set Nine. What makes it more unique than before is its effect after a Sorcerer defeats an enemy unit. This adds more variety to the trait, instead of just offering more AP to your units.

To start, the Sorcerer trait scales starting at two Sorcerers, gaining increased buffs at four, six, and lastly, eight. The bonus ability power for two Sorcerers is 25 percent but also has an added ability. When a Sorcerer unit defeats an opponent, they deal a percentage of that enemy’s max health to another enemy. At two Sorcerers, that percentage is 10 percent.

Scaling up, at four Sorcerers, the AP buff goes up to 50, but the health damage stays at 10 percent. Six Sorcerers is a big jump, now with an 80 AP bonus, and 12 percent max health damage on kill, but it spreads to two enemies, not just one. At eight Sorcerers, the AP bonus increases to 120, and the max health damage increases to 20 percent, to two enemies.

Combining that ability with units that can defeat multiple enemies at once, like Ahri, can lead to some big death chains that explode onto the same enemies for lots of true damage.

All Sorcerer units in TFT Set Nine

Malzahar (Void/Sorcerer)

Orianna (Piltover/Sorcerer)

Swain (Noxus/Strategist/Sorcerer)

Taric (Targon/Bastion/Sorcerer)

Vel’Koz (Void/Multicaster/Sorcerer)

Lux (Demacia/Sorcerer)

Ahri (Ionia/Sorcerer)

As is standard for a major regional trait in Set Nine, there aren’t enough base units to get to the final buff of eight Sorcerers. To get to eight, players will either need to get a Sorcerer Emblem or get an augment that offers an extra unit on the board.

As for combos, Sorcerer is a great trait to try and run exclusively, with little to no other traits active. Some overlapping traits that are easy to activate include Targon, thanks to Taric, Void, thanks to Malzahar and Vel’Koz, and lastly Ionia, thanks to Ahri. Strategist can work well too, with Teemo activating both Strategist and Multicaster for the team.

