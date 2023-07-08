The Shadow Isles trait in TFT Set 9, explained

One of the regional traits in Teamfight Tactics Set Nine’s theme of Runeterra Reforged is the Shadow Isles trait, and it arguably offers one of the best defensive bonuses in the set.

Fast becoming a TFT staple, the Shadow Isles trait combos very well with other traits, allowing players to build a frontline before rolling for their key units in the later game.

Here is how the Shadow Isles trait works in TFT Set Nine, along with a list of all units that possess the Shadow Isles trait.

How the Shadow Isles trait works in TFT Set 9

The Shadow Isles trait buffs units with two key bonuses in combat—a shield and faster mana regeneration. For bruisers especially, who have strong tank abilities that require a lot of mana, the Shadow Isles trait, when applied, can make units very hard to bring down.

To start, the Shadow Isles trait activates at two, four, and six Shadow Isles units. At the first level of two units, it provides a 40 percent health shield after dealing or receiving damage eight times in combat. This works similarly to the Titan’s Resolve item, counting stacks for each unit and activating once eight attacks or hits happen. At the same time, those units become Spectral, meaning they earn five bonus mana every second.

Those two buffs, the shield and mana per second, increase at four units to 80 percent health, and 12 mana regen per second. If you manage to get six Shadow Isles units, the shield becomes 120 percent of the units’ max health and mana regen is boosted to 20 mana per second.

All Shadow Isles units in TFT Set 9

Maokai (Shadow Isles/Bastion)

Viego (Shadow Isles/Rogue)

Kalista (Shadow Isles/Challenger)

Gwen (Shadow Isles/Slayer)

Senna (Shadow Isles/Gunner/Redeemer)

Shadow Isles players will realize that, like most traits, there aren’t enough base units to get to the final level of the trait. As only five Shadow Isles units exist, players will either need to get a Shadow Isles Emblem or a Shadow Isles augment to hit the six-unit version of the trait and receive the maximum benefit.

While the Shadow Isles trait is powerful on its own, it is strongest in combination with other traits. Whether you build Gunner, Challenger, or Slayer, Shadow Isles is a nice trait to throw in the mix. What makes the trait unique is that it doesn’t have any two-cost units, but it has three very strong potential carries in Kalista, Gwen, and Senna, meaning you’ll want to aim for this trait as a secondary option then work your way up in the mid game.

