TFT Worlds top 8 includes players from 6 regions

All four lower seed tacticians who competed in the group stage are advancing to the finals.

A total of six regions will have representation at the Teamfight Tactics Reckoning World Championship final, including the four players who advanced to the group stage via the day one play-ins.

Two more tacticians from China advanced to the finals after intense gameplay during day two of the TFT Reckoning World Championship group stage. Qitux and Huanmie tied for third and fourth place overall during the Lobby B group stage, and the two will join Zixingche in the finals for a total of three tacticians from China.

SMBappé representing Latin America and Nukomaru from Japan also advanced to the finals during the second group stage, joining Escha from OCE and Poland’s Shircane. All four players competed in the day one play-ins as the lower seeds from their regions and earned a spot in tomorrow’s TFT Worlds final. Escha and Nukomaru were also the only players from their regions to compete at the Reckoning World Championship.

Falling short of a top-four finish in the Lobby B group stage, Robinsongz from North America did not advance. The sole NA representative at the finals is Delicious Milk, who earned his seat by hard forcing Kled re-roll during the Lobby A group stage. The two regions that did not advance to the finals were South Korea and Brazil.

Here are the top eight tacticians competing at the TFT Worlds final tomorrow:

Shircane (EU)

Delicious Milk (NA)

Escha (OCE)

Zixingche (CN)

SMBappé (LA)

Nukomaru (JP)

Qitux (CN)

Huanmie (CN)

Coverage of the TFT Reckoning World Championships final starts at 4am CT on Oct. 4 via Twitch.