TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates

Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches.
Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.
Patch 12.15 also contains a Tactician surprise, celebrating the final weeks of summer. Players can crack Pool Party eggs for a chance to receive a Mythic Ao Shin or directly purchase a variety of Umbra summer pool variants.
From Nomsy Fireball damage to Xayah buffs, here are the Patch 12.15 TFT Set Seven notes, according to Riot.
Patch 12.15 trait balance changes
Players running Trainer three will get to see a buffed Nomsy in action, while Nomsy at Trainer two had their spell damage nerfed. A couple of Shimmerscale items were buffed and the Cavalier trait was nerfed slightly at three, four, and five.
- Cavalier: Bonus armor and magic resistance adjusted from 35/65/95/125 to 35/60/85/110
- Jade: Percent maximum health regeneration adjusted from 2/5/8/25 to 2/4/8/25 percent
- Shimmerscale: Needlessly Big Gem living units per one gold reduced from three to two
- Shimmerscale: Mogul’s Mail: Health per stack increased from five to eight
- Trainer three: Nomsy damage buffed from 100 to 200 percent
- Trainer three: Nomsy fireball damage buffed from 200/260/320/400 to 255/330/420/525
- Trainer: Nomsy fireball damage nerfed from 100/130/160/200 to 85/110/140/175
Patch 12.15 item changes
A significant nerf was applied to Gargoyle Stoneplate, although the item is still very playable. Two of Ornn’s items were hit with slight nerfs, too.
- Gargoyle Stoneplate: Armor and magic resistance per enemy targeting holder reduced from 18 to 16
- Ornn Eternal Winter: Attack speed slow reduced from 30 to 20 percent
- Ornn Rocket Propelled Fist: Health reduced from 400 to 350
Patch 12.15 Draconic Augment changes
Several underplayed Draconic Augments within TFT Set Seven were buffed, like Eye of the Storm and Intercosmic gifts. Stand United took a nerf to its attack damage offered per active trait and Reckless Spending will no longer show up at Stage 2-1.
- Cluttered Mind: Will only get offered at Stage 2-1 from now on
- Eye of the Storm: Bonus ability power for the unit at the center of the board increased from 40 to 45
- Eye of the Storm: Ability power post lightning strike increased from 120 to 135
- Intercosmic gifts: The chance to spawn a second Orb increased from 50 to 100 percent
- Intercosmic gifts: Drop location for Orb changed so it’s easier to see
- Late-game Specialist: Gold received from Lategame Specialist will get directly deposited into a player’s gold bank upon reaching level nine
- Reckless Spending: No longer offered at Stage 2-1
- Stand United: Attack damage per active trait reduced from 2/3/4 to 1/2/3
Patch 12.15 TFT champion balance changes
Ezreal will likely return as a highly chased early-game TFT Set Seven champion due to buffs at all three stars and Twitch will likely get played more following a buff to their attack speed. Lee Sin buffs should improve Dragonmancer builds during the early and mid-game stages. Daeja took a slight nerf on their spell damage and the targeting for Shyvana was reworked to hit the largest clump of units.
One-cost
- Ezreal: Mystic Shot damage buffed from 175/225/300 to 200/250/325
- Karma: Inner Flame projectile will explode at the spot of a target that died prior to the projectile reaching the unit
- Karma: Inner Flame damage reduced from 220/300/380 to 210/280/350
- Senna: Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50
- Senna: Last Embrace basic damage buffed from 275/425/600 to 300/500/700
- Sett: Knuckle Down attack damage ratio reduced from 170 to 160 percent
Two-cost
- Ashe: Volley damage increased at three-star from 125/175/225 to 125/175/250
- Kayn: Health increased from 700 to 750
- Kayn: Attack damage increased from 55 to 60
- Nami: Ebb and Flow damage nerfed from 150/200/250 to 150/180/210
- Nami: Ebb and Flow healing nerfed from 175/200/225 to 170/190/210
- Twitch: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7
Three-cost
- Lee Sin: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
- Lee Sin: Dragon’s Rage damage buffed from 280/360/480 to 295/375/495
Four-cost
- Daeja: Windblast Wave damage nerfed from 300/400/1800 to 275/375/1800
- Corki: Big One attack damage ratio nerfed from 160/200/350 to 155/185/400 percent
- Shi Oh Yu: Jade form attack damage ratio nerfed from 265/290/1000 to 250/275/1000 percent
- Talon: Shadow Assault target stab base damage increased at three-star from 120/200/700 to 120/200/1200
- Xayah: Health increased from 700 to 750
- Xayah: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75
Five-cost
- Ao Shin: Lightning Rain damage buffed at one-star from 210/400/2500 to 225/400/2500
- Pyke: Death from Below primary target damage increased at three-star from 325/450/5000 to 325/450/15000
- Pyke: Death from Below secondary damage upon targets increased at three-star from 150/250/5000 to 150/250/15000
- Shyvana: Flame Breath spell will now target the largest clump of units
- Shyvana: Starting mana nerfed from 30/60 to 0/60
- Yasuo: Yasuo is Invulnerable from now on while performing his execute animation
Patch 12.15 bug fixes
- Should Sona’s ability target a unit that’s been hit with a Zephyr, Sona will pick the next farthest unit instead of waiting for the Zephyr’d champion to land.
- Thresh will no longer have issues casting his ability after getting hit with a Zephyr.
- Bard hitting the largest clump tracking has been improved.
- The line Daeja uses to target enemies has been widened.
- The Draconic Augment Verdant Veil will no longer fail to prevent Frozen Heart’s attack speed slow on Away boards.
- Pandora’s Bench VFX indicator update improved.
- Units can’t dodge Sy’fen’s bite under specific situations where the dragon was hit with crowd control after his charge while his target had dodge chance items.