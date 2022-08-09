TFT Set 7 Patch 12.15: Full notes and updates

Significant balance changes in Patch 12.15 are looking to hit the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven meta sweet spot as the Mid-Set approaches.

Slated to go live on Aug. 10, Patch 12.15 is the second-to-last update prior to the release of the TFT Set 7.5 Mid-Set. The patch is smaller than previous Set Seven updates but still contains a number of significant changes that will affect the meta. Damage at Stage or Round 10-1 was increased to 30 for Standard, Hyper Roll, and Double Up to accelerate games that run long. And Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff ability power per gold in Hyper Roll was increased from three to four.

Patch 12.15 also contains a Tactician surprise, celebrating the final weeks of summer. Players can crack Pool Party eggs for a chance to receive a Mythic Ao Shin or directly purchase a variety of Umbra summer pool variants.

From Nomsy Fireball damage to Xayah buffs, here are the Patch 12.15 TFT Set Seven notes, according to Riot.

Patch 12.15 trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Players running Trainer three will get to see a buffed Nomsy in action, while Nomsy at Trainer two had their spell damage nerfed. A couple of Shimmerscale items were buffed and the Cavalier trait was nerfed slightly at three, four, and five.

Cavalier : Bonus armor and magic resistance adjusted from 35/65/95/125 to 35/60/85/110

: Bonus armor and magic resistance adjusted from 35/65/95/125 to 35/60/85/110 Jade : Percent maximum health regeneration adjusted from 2/5/8/25 to 2/4/8/25 percent

: Percent maximum health regeneration adjusted from 2/5/8/25 to 2/4/8/25 percent Shimmerscale : Needlessly Big Gem living units per one gold reduced from three to two

: Needlessly Big Gem living units per one gold reduced from three to two Shimmerscale : Mogul’s Mail: Health per stack increased from five to eight

: Mogul’s Mail: Health per stack increased from five to eight Trainer three : Nomsy damage buffed from 100 to 200 percent

: Nomsy damage buffed from 100 to 200 percent Trainer three : Nomsy fireball damage buffed from 200/260/320/400 to 255/330/420/525

: Nomsy fireball damage buffed from 200/260/320/400 to 255/330/420/525 Trainer: Nomsy fireball damage nerfed from 100/130/160/200 to 85/110/140/175

Patch 12.15 item changes

Image via Riot Games

A significant nerf was applied to Gargoyle Stoneplate, although the item is still very playable. Two of Ornn’s items were hit with slight nerfs, too.

Gargoyle Stoneplate : Armor and magic resistance per enemy targeting holder reduced from 18 to 16

: Armor and magic resistance per enemy targeting holder reduced from 18 to 16 Ornn Eternal Winter : Attack speed slow reduced from 30 to 20 percent

: Attack speed slow reduced from 30 to 20 percent Ornn Rocket Propelled Fist: Health reduced from 400 to 350

Patch 12.15 Draconic Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Several underplayed Draconic Augments within TFT Set Seven were buffed, like Eye of the Storm and Intercosmic gifts. Stand United took a nerf to its attack damage offered per active trait and Reckless Spending will no longer show up at Stage 2-1.

Cluttered Mind : Will only get offered at Stage 2-1 from now on

: Will only get offered at Stage 2-1 from now on Eye of the Storm : Bonus ability power for the unit at the center of the board increased from 40 to 45

: Bonus ability power for the unit at the center of the board increased from 40 to 45 Eye of the Storm: Ability power post lightning strike increased from 120 to 135

Ability power post lightning strike increased from 120 to 135 Intercosmic gifts : The chance to spawn a second Orb increased from 50 to 100 percent

: The chance to spawn a second Orb increased from 50 to 100 percent Intercosmic gifts : Drop location for Orb changed so it’s easier to see

: Drop location for Orb changed so it’s easier to see Late-game Specialist : Gold received from Lategame Specialist will get directly deposited into a player’s gold bank upon reaching level nine

: Gold received from Lategame Specialist will get directly deposited into a player’s gold bank upon reaching level nine Reckless Spending : No longer offered at Stage 2-1

: No longer offered at Stage 2-1 Stand United: Attack damage per active trait reduced from 2/3/4 to 1/2/3

Patch 12.15 TFT champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Ezreal will likely return as a highly chased early-game TFT Set Seven champion due to buffs at all three stars and Twitch will likely get played more following a buff to their attack speed. Lee Sin buffs should improve Dragonmancer builds during the early and mid-game stages. Daeja took a slight nerf on their spell damage and the targeting for Shyvana was reworked to hit the largest clump of units.

One-cost

Ezreal: Mystic Shot damage buffed from 175/225/300 to 200/250/325

Mystic Shot damage buffed from 175/225/300 to 200/250/325 Karma : Inner Flame projectile will explode at the spot of a target that died prior to the projectile reaching the unit

: Inner Flame projectile will explode at the spot of a target that died prior to the projectile reaching the unit Karma : Inner Flame damage reduced from 220/300/380 to 210/280/350

: Inner Flame damage reduced from 220/300/380 to 210/280/350 Senna : Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50

: Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50 Senna : Last Embrace basic damage buffed from 275/425/600 to 300/500/700

: Last Embrace basic damage buffed from 275/425/600 to 300/500/700 Sett: Knuckle Down attack damage ratio reduced from 170 to 160 percent

Two-cost

Ashe : Volley damage increased at three-star from 125/175/225 to 125/175/250

: Volley damage increased at three-star from 125/175/225 to 125/175/250 Kayn : Health increased from 700 to 750

: Health increased from 700 to 750 Kayn : Attack damage increased from 55 to 60

: Attack damage increased from 55 to 60 Nami : Ebb and Flow damage nerfed from 150/200/250 to 150/180/210

: Ebb and Flow damage nerfed from 150/200/250 to 150/180/210 Nami : Ebb and Flow healing nerfed from 175/200/225 to 170/190/210

: Ebb and Flow healing nerfed from 175/200/225 to 170/190/210 Twitch: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

Three-cost

Lee Sin : Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75 Lee Sin: Dragon’s Rage damage buffed from 280/360/480 to 295/375/495

Four-cost

Daeja : Windblast Wave damage nerfed from 300/400/1800 to 275/375/1800

: Windblast Wave damage nerfed from 300/400/1800 to 275/375/1800 Corki : Big One attack damage ratio nerfed from 160/200/350 to 155/185/400 percent

: Big One attack damage ratio nerfed from 160/200/350 to 155/185/400 percent Shi Oh Yu : Jade form attack damage ratio nerfed from 265/290/1000 to 250/275/1000 percent

: Jade form attack damage ratio nerfed from 265/290/1000 to 250/275/1000 percent Talon : Shadow Assault target stab base damage increased at three-star from 120/200/700 to 120/200/1200

: Shadow Assault target stab base damage increased at three-star from 120/200/700 to 120/200/1200 Xayah : Health increased from 700 to 750

: Health increased from 700 to 750 Xayah: Attack speed increased from 0.7 to 0.75

Five-cost

Ao Shin : Lightning Rain damage buffed at one-star from 210/400/2500 to 225/400/2500

: Lightning Rain damage buffed at one-star from 210/400/2500 to 225/400/2500 Pyke : Death from Below primary target damage increased at three-star from 325/450/5000 to 325/450/15000

: Death from Below primary target damage increased at three-star from 325/450/5000 to 325/450/15000 Pyke : Death from Below secondary damage upon targets increased at three-star from 150/250/5000 to 150/250/15000

: Death from Below secondary damage upon targets increased at three-star from 150/250/5000 to 150/250/15000 Shyvana : Flame Breath spell will now target the largest clump of units

: Flame Breath spell will now target the largest clump of units Shyvana : Starting mana nerfed from 30/60 to 0/60

: Starting mana nerfed from 30/60 to 0/60 Yasuo: Yasuo is Invulnerable from now on while performing his execute animation

Patch 12.15 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games